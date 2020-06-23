Karate Kid spin-off Cobra Kai is crane-kicking its way to Netflix for season 3

Who would’ve thought that the two young boys battling it out at the end of the very first Karate Kid movie way back in 1984, Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka), would now be fully grown family men who continue to play out their rivalry through their kids and dojos of their own? And perhaps even more so that the rather surprising spin-off about this continued rivalry has actually proven to be completely successful in its own right, even to people who are far too young to remember that movie? Not us, that’s for sure.

Since debuting in 2018, Cobra Kai has turned out to be a hit for YouTube Premium, where it has been one of the video platform’s most-watched series. With YouTube pulling away from expensive scripted entertainment however, the series was left in the lurch and needed a new dojo to call home. According to a new report from /Film, Cobra Kai has found that new home at Netflix.

That’s great news for fans of Karate Kid and of the show as Netflix is a perfect home for a nostalgia-filled series like this. Not only can they likely give Cobra Kai an even bigger budget and better production values, but with a far wider audience than YouTube Premium, they can bring the series to more viewers.

The report revealed that Cobra Kai will be making its way to Netflix for season 3 and beyond, though it will be interesting to see if Netflix tries to bring across the first two seasons as well to allow viewers to catch up, along with possibly bringing back the original movie series so that those not familiar with it (shame on you) can get watch as well.

Cobra Kai’s producers Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg had the following to say about the move to Netflix:

Making Cobra Kai has been a dream come true for us since day one. We are thankful for the tireless dedication of Jeff Frost, Chris Parnell, Jason Clodfelter, Karen Tatevosian, and all our partners at Sony for finding us a new home where we can not only continue the series but also explore opportunities to further expand The Karate Kid universe. We are beyond excited to join our new partners at Netflix and look forward to the show reaching the massive global audience who loves this franchise as much as we do

Netflix also released a statement of their own about the show:

The appeal of The Karate Kid saga is timeless, and Cobra Kai picks up right where it left off without missing a beat. The rivalry between Daniel and Johnny is one for the ages, and the show has a ton of heart and is a lot of fun. We can’t wait to introduce a new generation of fans to Cobra Kai and are thrilled to be its new home around the world

As someone who was a massive fan of the original movies but has yet to watch Cobra Kai because I never had a YouTube Premium subscription, I am excited about this news and the possibility of seeing some childhood heroes battling it out once again.

Even if the magic of Mr Miyagi is no longer there.

