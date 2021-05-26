Karen Gillan’s Gunpowder Milkshake trailer kills all the boys in the yard

Thanks to roles in Guardians of the Galaxy, the final two Avengers movies, and Jumanji, Karen Gillan has proven that she is an action force in the movie business. However, in all these movies she is merely a part of an ensemble and often has to play second fiddle to her illustrious co-stars. When Gillan does star, it tends to be much more smaller-scaled, muted affairs. So it’s a very welcome change of pace to see the young British actress land a big leading role in her own upcoming action film Gunpowder Milkshake where she can truly show off her incredible physical execution alongside her acting ability.

Snatched up by Netflix for international release, Gunpowder Milkshake sees Gillan’s Sam surrounded by an incredible collection of ass-kicking women, most notable Lena Heady who plays her mother Scarlet. This is no mommy-daughter drama though as the pair both play very effective assassins who get their backs placed against the wall when Sam deviates from the plan on a job to save a young girl and needs Scarlet’s help to protect her. And it all looks truly mesmerizing in this first trailer.

A secret sisterhood of female assassins, over the course of a single night, fight to stop a cycle of violence while coming to the aid of a mother-daughter assassin duo.

Based on this trailer, this film has a lot going for it, with plenty of slick action scenes, and loads of incredible gunplay and hand-to-hand combat. In other words, all that we want from an action movie. If the rest of the movie can be as energetic and entertaining as this trailer suggests, then we are certainly on for a treat with this movie. Gunpowder Milkshake movie is definitely trying to evoke the likes of John Wick and Atomic Blonde, which all utilized a similar directing style to go along with their bombastic action scenes. Add in some witty dialogue and plenty of female firepower with its stellar cast and you have an action movie that deserves to be seen.

Gunpowder Milkshake also stars Angela Bassett, Carla Gugino, Michelle Yeoh, and Paul Giamatti, and is scheduled for release on Netflix on 14 July 2021. The film is directed by Navot Papushado from a screenplay by Papushado and Ehud Lavski.

