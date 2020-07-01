Katherine Langford takes Excalibur for herself in this trailer for Cursed

Katherine Langford has already starred in one hit TV series for Netflix with the first two seasons of 13 Reasons Why and now she is set to lead another with the upcoming King Arthur series titled Cursed. The new show, which comes from the minds of comic book legend Frank Miller and TV writer Tom Wheeler, is based on their Young Adult novel of the same name.

The story of King Arthur and the sword of Excalibur has been told many times before, but this new take on the classic tale is far more heavily focused on big fantasy and action than many of the other attempts that came before it. In Cursed, Langford tackles the character of Nimue, traditionally portrayed as the Lady in the Lake who entrusted the sword Excalibur to King Arthur. In this adaptation however, Nimue is the protagonist, taking up Excalibur for herself. If the below trailer is anything to go by, prepare yourself for some jaw-dropping and slow-motion action:

The series certainly looks ambitious as it appears Netflix is trying to draw in the young adult crowd for a story that can also appeal to the Game of Thrones fans. The production value and CGI are perhaps not as polished as you would expect, but there is enough solid execution here to make a success of it all if the story holds up.

Alongside Langford, the series also stars Devon Terrell as Arthur, Daniel Sharman as The Weeping Monk, Sebastian Armesto as King Uther, Gustaf Skarsgård as Merlin and Peter Mullan set to be the big villain for the series. Cursed is set to release on 17 July and could be yet another big epic fantasy series to look forward to.

