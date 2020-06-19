Katherine Langford takes up the sword in Netflix’s Cursed

Despite the fact that strange women lying in ponds distributing swords is no basis for a system of government, that’s what we’re getting in Netflix’s upcoming fantasy series, Cursed. Based on the 2019 young adult illustrated novel of the same name written by Tom Wheeler, and illustrated by none other than the legendary Frank Miller, it’s a reimagining to the classic Arthurian legend.

13 Reasons Why’s Katherine Langford stars as the young Nimue, better known as the Lady of the Lake, whose life is destroyed by the Red Paladins who serve the corrupt King Uther. In the wake of this tragedy, and with the assistance of the mercenary Arthur, she’s tasked with delivering a magical sword to the wizard Merlin. But over the course of this journey she discovers the strength within herself to take up the sword lead the fight against the king – and perhaps become queen herself.

The show’s synopsis is as follows:

Cursed is a re-imagining of the Arthurian legend, told through the eyes of Nimue, a teenage heroine with a mysterious gift who is destined to become the powerful (and tragic) Lady of the Lake. After her mother’s death, she finds an unexpected partner in Arthur, a young mercenary, in a quest to find Merlin and deliver an ancient sword. Over the course of her journey, Nimue will become a symbol of courage and rebellion against the terrifying Red Paladins, and their complicit King Uther.

Let’s take a look:

I’m in two minds after watching the trailer. I loved some of the creepy visuals, but I’m not a fan of the stylised, slow-mo action which seems a tad overdone – hopefully the series leans more into the former than the latter. There’s not much else to go on since this is more of a teaser than a trailer, but I’m definitely curious enough to want to see more.

What do you think?

Cursed’s ten-episode-long first season will premiere on Netflix on 17 July. It also stars Devon Terrell, Gustaf Skarsgård, Peter Mullan, Shalom Brune-Franklin, and Daniel Sharman.

