Kevin Hart is a determined single parent in the Netflix drama Fatherhood

Fatherhood is Netflix’s upcoming family drama all about love and loss. It’s directed by Paul Weitz (About a Boy), who also co-wrote the script alongside Dana Stevens (City of Angels), and is based on the 2011 memoir ‘Two Kisses for Maddy: A Memoir of Loss and Love’ by Matthew Logelin.

In 2008 Logelin’s wife, Elizabeth, passed away unexpectedly shortly after giving birth to their daughter, Madeline, leaving him to struggle with both his grief at her passing and suddenly being a single parent to a baby girl. In 2009 Logelin began writing the memoir of how he and Elizabeth met and got married, the events surrounding her death, and the first year of Madeline’s life as a means of honouring his wife and to give his daughter a way of knowing her mother when she became older.

The movie stars Kevin Hart as Matthew Logelin and Melody Hurd as his daughter, Madeline, and follows his struggle to be a good single father to his daughter from her birth to being a young girl.

The official plot synopsis is as follows:

In this heartwarming, funny and emotional true story, Kevin Hart stars as a widower taking on one of the toughest jobs in the world: fatherhood.

This looks like a superb drama, and Kevin Hart is putting in a surprisingly strong performance as Matthew Logelin. This is funny, tender, and emotional, and I really like how it seems like the movie will be incredibly poignant, but thanks to its humour and the great chemistry between Hart and Hurd won’t fall into the trap of wallowing in its grief.

Fatherhood will premiere on Netflix on 18 June. It also stars Deborah Ayorinde, Alfre Woodard, Anthony Carrigan, Lil Rel Howery, Paul Reiser, DeWanda Wise, and Teneisha Collins.

