Killer Klowns from Outer Space 2 could terrorise Netflix

For a lot of the rose-tinted nostalgia that we look back at the 1980s with, let’s be honest: there were some really bad things that happened back then. Apart from the terrible hairstyles and fashion sense, it wasn’t exactly a decade with that many great movies. Between all the gems we think back about, there was a turd-encrusted layer that the generation needed to endure. And it probably explains some of their current mental trauma.

One such so bad it was actually good movie was the cult horror film Killer Klowns from Outer Space. The movie told the story of two teenagers who see a comet crash outside their sleepy small town and discover murderous aliens who look very much like circus clowns. When the authorities don’t believe them, they decide to take matters into their own hands and save their little town before the aliens harvest all of its people. It was a film as bad as the poor grammar in the title, but like many things from the era, it it actually gained a level of notoriety and became a cheesy favourite with horror movie fans.

Thanks to the rise of streaming services and the need for lots of content to populate them with, the breeding ground for revisiting some of these films is ripe and it appears that the film creators, The Chiodo Brothers, are looking to take advantage of that.

After failing to convince MGM to ever make a sequel to the movie, the pair have revealed in a discussion with ComicBook.com, that they are talking to Netflix about possibly getting a sequel made, as they have just recently collaborated with the streaming service on their most recent movie Alien Xmas:

Look, MGM controls ‘Killer Klowns,’ If [fans] write MGM and say, ‘Where’s our sequel? Where’s that property?’ There’s so many ways they can exploit this thing. It’s really the fan base… We have tons of ideas to really carry that through… So there’ll be hopefully something in the future.

We are talking to them. We’re talking all the time. Get this: we’ve been trying to do a sequel since we made the film and fans get angry with us. We don’t mention it too much, because they get angry. They say, ‘Oh, what’s the matter with you guys?’ But we’re trying. The business is just a bear, moves at a glacial pace. There’s interest, and it wanes and flows. You get some executives who really want to do it, then, all of a sudden, musical chairs. They’re out, a new regime is in, and they don’t get it. We’ll see how Alien Xmas does with the Netflix people. We’ll see if they can embrace our sensibility.

It would honestly be interesting to see how a sequel to this movie will play out today. While the first movie was incredibly creative despite having a low budget, production values have improved considerably in the realm of creating nightmare fuel monsters. If this proposed sequel can recapture the cheesiness of the original, it could at least prove quite funny to watch.

Even if you’re only laughing because of how ridiculous it all is.

