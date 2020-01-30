Learn everything about The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run in 26 seconds of new trailer footage

It’s the Super Bowl this Sunday in the US of A, which means two things: The Americans will literally be on hold for several hours while two teams play it out for what they believe is the biggest game in the world, and there are a ton of movie trailers coming our way. The game may be on Sunday but it does appear as if Paramount is getting ahead of it by releasing a pre-game advertisement for their new SpongeBob movie, Sponge on the Run.

Given that the Super Bowl is considered the most expensive advertising slot in the world though, and time is money, this trailer is a massively condensed slice of exposition that gives you a very quick rundown of everything you can expect in the movie in the brief space of 26 seconds:

The trailer tells you the main plot beat of the movie and also features Snoop Dogg and Keanu Reeves, so we know the film is going to be a hit already. What the short trailer also reveals is that SpongeBob’s (voiced by Tom Kenny) pet snail Gary is missing and so he and his dim-witted pal Patrick Star (Bill Fagerbakke) set out to go find him amidst a set of scenarios and wacky characters.

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run is directed by show veteran Tim Hill based on a script he wrote with the writers of the last film, Jonathan Aibel, Glenn Berger and newcomer Michael Kvamme. So expect a lot of familiarity with this film and the antics of its strange characters when it releases later this year.

Last Updated: