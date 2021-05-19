Liam Neeson leads a dangerous rescue in the action thriller The Ice Road

The Ice Road is the upcoming action thriller from writer/director Jonathan Hensleigh. It’s only the third feature from the man who wrote and directed 2004’s The Punisher, and who also had a hand in writing some of the biggest movies of the ‘90s – Die Hard with a Vengeance, Jumanji, and Armageddon.

It stars Liam Neeson as Mike, a grizzled trucker who specialises in driving the ice roads in northern Canada. After a collapse at a remote diamond mine that leaves twenty six miners trapped, and with only thirty hours to affect a rescue, he’s recruited by the amazingly-named C-3PO Goldenrod (Laurence Fishburne) to lead a dangerous mission across the ice to deliver the equipment needed to help save the miners’ lives. But the deadly environment isn’t the only threat to the mission, as there are those who don’t want to see those miners rescued, and are willing to kill to prevent it.

The official plot synopsis is as follows:

After a remote diamond mine collapses in far northern Canada, a ‘big-rig’ ice road driver (Liam Neeson) must lead an impossible rescue mission over a frozen ocean to save the trapped miners. Contending with thawing waters and a massive storm, they discover the real threat is one they never saw coming.

Let’s take a look:

This looks like a tense and entertaining action thriller. Neeson’s putting in yet another one of those solid action hero performances we’ve come to expect from him in recent years, and he’s got a great partner in Fishburne. It also looks well-directed, and the remote wilderness of northern Canada allows for some stunning scenery. Despite just seeing most of the movie’s plot in the trailer already, I’m looking forward to watching this.

What do you think?

The Ice Road will premiere in the US on Netflix on 25 June, but there’s no confirmation yet whether or not they’ll also be distributing it internationally via their service. It also stars Benjamin Walker, Amber Midthunder, Marcus Thomas, Holt McCallany, Martin Sensmeier, Matt McCoy, and Matt Salinger.

Last Updated: