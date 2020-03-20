Lily Collins unearths deadly family secrets in the thriller Inheritance

Inheritance is the upcoming sophomore feature from director Vaughn Stein, whose debut feature was the surreal Margot Robbie-led thriller Terminal, with the script by Matthew Kennedy, who makes his feature debut.

Lily Collins (Rules Don’t Apply) stars as an up-and-coming young district attorney who hails from an incredibly wealthy family. After her father (Patrick Warburton – A Series of Unfortunate Events) suddenly and unexpectedly dies, she’s entrusted with a unique inheritance – an inheritance that upends everything she thought she knew about her father, his legacy, and her family.

The official plot synopsis is as follows:

Lauren Monroe (Lily Collins) is a rising young district attorney who has dedicated her life to being a public servant despite the expectations of her wealthy and powerful New York family. When her mogul father suddenly dies, he leaves her a flash drive and set of keys that lead to a shocking secret hidden beneath her family’s estate. Torn between protecting her father’s sinister past and exposing the truth in the name of justice, Lauren finds herself in an endless web of lies and deceit, uncovering secrets from her father’s life that threaten to destroy the very fabric of her influential family.

Let’s take a look:

Here’s my prediction: she orchestrated her father’s death because she was thinking “ten moves ahead” and is not nearly as innocent as she appears at first glance. I say that because of how heavily they push the chess metaphor.

Anyway, I think this is a solid thriller that’ll keep you entertained as it twists and turns towards its final resolution. It looks well directed, has a strong cast, and a compelling mystery – and what more do you really want from a thriller?

What do you think?

Inheritance is due for release via DirecTV on 23 April, and VOD from 22 May – so there’s no need to leave the house. It also stars Simon Pegg, Connie Nielsen, Chace Crawford, Michael Beach, and Marque Richardson.

