Listen to two exclusive and magical tracks from the taxidermy documentary Stuffed, right here!

Art is a million different ideas and themes at any given moment in time, but more importantly, it’s an expression of conservation. It is the save-game state for the human imagination and how we perceive the world around us, preserving our history and culture through vibrant oil paintings, immortal sculptures and installations that ask us to think more critically.

So why don’t taxidermists receive the same level of acclaim that artists from various other fields do? Look past the meme-worthy examples of taxidermy, look beyond the stigma and focus on the very best of this field and you’ll be astonished at what taxidermists are capable. When the original source material from a recently deceased subject matter needs to be saved, taxidermists are the unsung heroes whose work celebrates life.

At their very best, they recapture the spirit and the power of the animal kingdom, immortalising them and breathing new life into nature. That’s the idea behind Stuffed, a new documentary which highlights the immense talent of these artists and their work. Check out the trailer below:

“Stuffed” is a documentary feature film about the surprising and unique world of taxidermy. Through the eyes and hands of passionate renowned artists across the world, the film allows the audience to dip into & explore this diverse subculture, where sculptors must also be scientists. It is a genre of art, formed by a collection of people who have a fanaticism for nature, matched only by their desire to protect it. They love animals and see life where others only see death. In an unexpected twist, “Stuffed” reveals the importance of preserving nature, using taxidermy as its unlikely vehicle, and the taxidermist as its wild driver.

That’s a documentary which doesn’t just look good, but also sounds brilliant as well! That’s thanks to composer Ben Lovett, whose work for Stuffed lends the documentary a more positive vibe between the beats. There’s an air of whimsy, of fun and magic to these tracks. A layer of mystery which you can’t help but be curious about. Care to listen?

Well we’ve got two exclusive tracks to share, courtesy of the lovely people over at White Bear PR. Two tracks which are simply brilliant at making the profession of Taxidermy not just a whole lot more normal, but also special in a way that no other art form can touch.

Water Ballet

Life

Great stuff, right? If you’re keen to see just how amazing taxidermy really is, you can watch it right now through video on demand. Pre-order link right here! I’ve seen it, and I have to say that it’s an eye-opening treat to say the least.

