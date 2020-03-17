Local weekend box office – Bloodshot limps into 1st place

PLEASE NOTE: Just like last week, there appears to be a delay in box office numbers coming through. We have the rankings though, so we will post that for now and update with totals when we get them.

In Bloodshot, Vin Diesel plays a superhero who can withstand an obscene amount of damage. And that seems to apply to the movie as well. At least locally that is, as Bloodshot debuted in the top spot on the South African charts despite taking a massive beating internationally thanks to Covid-19 fears keeping people away from cinemas. To be fair, although I don’t have the exact numbers yet, from what I can glean so far it wasn’t exactly a bumper turnout here in Mzansi either. It sounds as if it just about scraped in.

It was enough though to push Pixar’s Onward down to second place, while Bad Boys for Life rounded out the top three. With fourth to sixth place all occupied with holdovers, we have to go all the way down to seventh to find the next new release in the Jane Austen adaptation Emma. With a limited release though, the film didn’t make too much of an impact. There was actually one other new release in the Clint Eastwood-directed Richard Jewell, but with a very limited release it didn’t even make it onto the top ten.

Speaking of top ten, this is probably the last weekend we’ll see Jumanji: The Next Level on here. The Dwayne Johnson-led adventure film has been in the upper portion of the chart for a whopping 14 weeks! No other film has even come close to matching that staying power in recent memory. And in that time, the Jumanji sequel has earned a very impressive R70.8 million!

On the opposite end of the spectrum, Disney’s The Call of the Wild was on the chart for just a single week before disappearing again this weekend past. The Harrison Ford-led literary adaptation has been a huge disappointment for Disney. Thanks to its surprisingly large production budget of up to $150 million, it’s predicted that it will lose the House of Mouse around $50-100 million worldwide. And we’re definitely not helping.

Let’s see what the rest of the South African box office chart looks like (minus the box office totals for now:

No. Movie Name Last Week's Position 1 Bloodshot NE 2 Onward NE 3 Bad Boys for Life 2nd 4 Sonic the Hedgehog 3rd 5 The Gentlemen 4th 6 The Invisible Man 5th 7 Emma NE 8 The Photograph 9th 9 Little Women 8th 10 Jumanji: The Next Level 7th

