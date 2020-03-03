Local weekend box office – Newcomers can’t keep up with Sonic

There were four new entries at the South African box office this weekend past in The Invisible Man, The Call of the Wild, The Informer, and Knuckle City – the former two being recent successes in the US. And yet, it was Sonic the Hedgehog that once again topped the chart for the second week running. And honestly, this was not at all surprising.

The video game adaptation followed up its R3.2 million debut from last week with a solid R2.8 million, dropping just 15%. In second place, Bad Boys for Life held on even better as it dropped just 10% to add another R2.3 million. Before being dethroned by Sonic, the action-comedy sequel

It’s in third place where we find the first of the newcomers as The Invisible Man opened with just over R800k. A lot of that has to do with the fact that the critically-acclaimed horror film has only opened in 54 cinemas. That’s half the screen real estate of Sonic the Hedgehog. And it’s the same story for the other newcomers with The Call of the Wild, The Informer, and Knuckle City all only getting between 44 and 52 venues. As such, they had to settle for fifth, seventh, and tenth place, respectively, with all of them posting rather meagre opening numbers.

Let’s see what the rest of the SA box office chart looks like:

No. Movie Name Weekend gross Percentage change Local gross Last Week's Position 1 Sonic the Hedgehog R2.8 million -15% R6.5 million 1st 2 Bad Boys for Life R2.3 million -10% R46.3 million 2nd 3 The Invisible Man R818 726 NE R818 726 NE 4 Jumanji: The Next Level R664 509 -7% R70.1 million 4th 5 The Call of the Wild R528 769 NE R528 769 NE 6 Little Women R520 994 -22% R1.5 million 5th 7 The Informer R499 700 NE R499 700 NE 8 Birds of Prey R454 6546 -38% R5.5 million 3rd 9 Vergeet My Nie R447 755 -30% R2.9 million 6th 10 Knuckle City R261 127 NE R261 127 NE

NE = New Entry

Last Updated: