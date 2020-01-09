Locke & Key: Netflix’s long-awaited comic adaptation finally gets a trailer

While The New Mutants has recently been hogging all the headlines when it comes to “How bloody long are we going to have to wait for this comic book adaptation, damn it?!”, there’s another title that’s also been stuck in serious development hell. Written by Joe Hill (son of Stephen King) and drawn by Gabriel Rodriguez, Locke & Key was a brilliant horror/fantasy comic book about the Locke family and their supernatural family home, the Keyhouse. During its run from 2008 to 2013, Locke & Key was nominated for six Eisner Awards and two British Fantasy Awards, winning one of each respectively. So it was no surprise when it was announced that a trilogy of feature films was being developed to adapt the critically-acclaimed story to the screen… and then they weren’t.

That misfire started off a string of adaptation productions that would look promising and then fizzle out shortly thereafter for a myriad of reasons. The most famous of these was a 2010/2011 TV series adaptation collaboration between Dreamworks and Fox that boasted Steven Spielberg, Alex Kurtzman, and Roberto Orci as producers. This production got as far as shooting a pilot episode with the likes of Miranda Otto and Nick Stahl starring which was showed off at Comic-Con to much acclaim… only for Fox to not pick it up for series. That led to the rights being shopped around to other networks. For a while it looked like Hulu would make it after they filmed a different pilot, and then they too passed it on until it eventually landed at Netflix in May of last year.

And now, after all of those trials and tribulations over the years, with a new cast and script, Hill himself contributing alongside showrunners Carlton Cuse (Lost, Bates Motel) and Meredith Averill (The Haunting of Hill House), and executive produced by Andy Muschietti (It), Locke & Key is finally happening for real. And Netflix just released a trailer to prove it!

Based on the best-selling graphic novels, Locke & Key follows 3 siblings who, after the murder of their father, move to their ancestral home only to find the house has magical keys that give them a vast array of powers and abilities.

Well, that looks all kinds of great. And after we’ve been waiting for so damn long for this show to finally happen, Netflix is wasting no time in getting it to us as Locke & Key will be premiering on the streaming service in less than a month on 7 February 2020! How’s that for catching up to lost time?

Locke & Key stars Darby Stanchfield as Nina Locke, Jackson Robert Scott as Bode Locke, Connor Jessup as Tyler Locke, Emilia Jones as Kinsey Locke, Bill Heck as Rendell Locke, Laysla De Oliveira as Dodge, Thomas Mitchell Barnet as Sam Lesser, and Griffin Gluck as Gabe. The

