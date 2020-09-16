Love and Monsters: Watch the trailer for rom-com monster movie

South African director Michael Matthews burst onto the scene in 2017 with the short film Apocalypse Now Now. Boasting super-slick visuals, hilarious characters, and crazy polished monster design, this was a pitch for a feature-length adaptation of Charlie Human’s bonkers novel. That never materialized though. Matthews would instead go on to make Five Fingers for Marseilles, the brilliant South African western that wowed me as well as audiences on the international film festival circuit. And with that exposure, Hollywood came knocking.

While we still haven’t heard anything yet about an Apocalypse Now Now feature film, Matthews is getting to make another genre-bending monster movie though with Love and Monsters. Coming from the mind and pen of Brian Duffield (The Babysitter), this upcoming monster movie/romantic comedy mash-up sees The Maze Runner’s Dylan O’Brien as a survivor in a world taken over by monsters who sets out on a cross-country journey to find the love (Jessica Henwick) he thought had been lost in the early days of the apocalypse. Cue nasty beasties of all shapes and sizes trying to eat him, but also cute dogs, witty companions, and what looks like a plain good ol’ time. Check out the trailer below.

That looks rather great! Matthews is seemingly striking a very nice balance between the monster thrills and feel-good vibes. O’Brien is also clearly putting his experience of running away from monsters at high speed from the Maze Runner franchise to good use, and I don’t know how much Jessica Henwick will feature in the film as his high school girlfriend, but hopefully a fair amount as she’s been great in everything I’ve seen her in. Not that we don’t have another great co-star with fan-favourite scene-stealer Michael Rooker though. Oh and if that little girl looks familiar, that’s because she’s Ariana Greenblatt (played young Gamora in the Marvel movies.

As for when and how you can watch Love and Monsters, Paramount Pictures is not pulling a Warner Bros. here by forcing people to go to cinemas. It’s also not tying the movie into one specific streaming platform though, as studio COO Andrew Gumpert explained in a statement.

Given the demand for new, high-quality entertainment right now, Paramount has decided to release Love and Monsters widely on digital platforms. While we eagerly look forward to the reopening of movie theaters, we wanted to make this original and imaginative film available for everyone to enjoy at home

Love and Monsters will debut on (Apple TV, Vudu, Amazon Prime Video, FandangoNow, Google Play, Xfinity and, more on 16 October. For those platforms where a 48-hour rental is available, it will cost $19.99, while a permanent purchase is set at $24.99. Here’s the full official synopsis:

Seven years after the Monsterpocalypse, Joel Dawson (Dylan O’Brien), along with the rest of humanity, has been living underground ever since giant creatures took control of the land. After reconnecting over radio with his high school girlfriend Aimee (Jessica Henwick), who is now 80 miles away at a coastal colony, Joel begins to fall for her again. As Joel realizes that there’s nothing left for him underground, he decides against all logic to venture out to Aimee, despite all the dangerous monsters that stand in his way.

