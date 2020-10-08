Home Entertainment Malin Akerman hits like an uncoordinated cat in this trailer for Chick Fight

By Craig Risi
Posted on October 8, 2020
There is no better therapy when you’re angry than trying to punch something. Preferably it’s a boxing bag or some other inanimate object and not someone’s actual face. But there is something strangely therapeutic about a violent release that somehow makes you forget life’s troubles. Which is exactly what Malin Akerman’s character turns to in the comedy film Chick Fight, when things take a turn for the worst.

Akerman takes on the role of Anna Wyncomb, who ends up joining an underground fighting society – through the encouragement of a friend (Dulce Sloan) – when things in her life do not go as planned. However, when the innocent fighting becomes a little too competitive thanks to Bella Thorne’s character, she decides she needs a personal trainer (Alec Baldwin) to help her learn how to fight:

This film is essentially like Fight Club, but with none of the brooding atmosphere, psychological drama, and deeper messages, and rather just focuses on having fun. And I like it. Through it has a few cliches and moments where it has clearly taken inspiration from other fighting movies, Chick Fight seems to just be about having a good time and is packed with plenty of laughs while also showcasing some very in-your-face fight scenes that should appeal to fans of slobber knockers.

Chick Fight is the kind of movie we need during tough times, one that allows us to just have a good laugh. And it’s a good time we don’t need to wait too long for, with the film set to release through On-Demand services on November 13.

