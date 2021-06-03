The Boss Baby is back in DreamWorks Animation’s The Boss Baby: Family Business

It shouldn’t be surprising to hear that The Boss Baby: Family Business is DreamWorks Animation’s sequel to 2017’s Oscar-nominated animated smash hit, The Boss Baby. Given that the original movie grossed over $500 million at something the elders call “the box office”, I’m rather surprised it’s taken this long.

Tom McGrath returns to direct the sequel written by original writer Michael McCullers, as does Alec Baldwin as the voice of the Boss Baby, and Jimmy Kimmel and Lisa Kudrow as his parents. James Marsden replaces Tobey Maguire as the adult voice of his older brother Tim, while Amy Sedaris, Ariana Greenblatt, Eva Longoria, and Jeff Goldblum are new additions to the star-studded voice cast.

The official plot synopsis is as follows:

In the sequel to DreamWorks Animation’s Oscar®-nominated blockbuster comedy, the Templeton brothers—Tim (James Marsden, X-Men franchise) and his Boss Baby little bro Ted (Alec Baldwin)—have become adults and drifted away from each other. Tim is now a married stay-at-home dad. Ted is a hedge fund CEO. But a new boss baby with a cutting-edge approach and a can-do attitude is about to bring them together again … and inspire a new family business. Tim and his wife, Carol (Eva Longoria), the breadwinner of the family, live in the suburbs with their super-smart 7-year-old daughter Tabitha (Ariana Greenblatt, Avengers: Infinity War), and adorable new infant Tina (Amy Sedaris, Netflix’s BoJack Horseman). Tabitha, who’s at the top her class at the prestigious Acorn Center for Advanced Childhood, idolizes her Uncle Ted and wants to become like him, but Tim, still in touch with his overactive youthful imagination, worries that she’s working too hard and is missing out on a normal childhood. When baby Tina reveals that she’s—ta-da!—a top secret agent for BabyCorp on a mission to uncover the dark secrets behind Tabitha’s school and its mysterious founder, Dr. Edwin Armstrong (Jeff Goldblum), it will reunite the Templeton brothers in unexpected ways, lead them to re-evaluate the meaning of family and discover what truly matters.

Let’s take a look:

This looks like a great family movie because there’s something in it, story and humour-wise, for both adults and kids. The animation also looks smooth and slick, and you can’t complain about the voice cast.

What do you think?

The Boss Baby: Family Business is due for release in US theatres on 2 July, and will also be released simultaneously via streaming service Peacock (still, and forever will be, a terrible name) for a period of sixty days.

