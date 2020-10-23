Margot Robbie doesn’t want to be forgotten in Dreamland trailer

Margot Robbie has shown herself over the past few years to be a fantastically talented and incredibly diverse character, capable of transforming into almost any period, era or persona required. Whether it’s superhero action films or period dramas she seems to make everything she does appear in effortless. And now she’s back at her best in the new Great Depression-era drama called Dreamland.

Dreamland follows a family that moves west towards America’s Dust Bowl to find fortune, only for a young character, Eugene (played by Finn Cole) to get bored with his life and long for bigger adventures. Bigger adventures which come when Robbie’s Allison Wells, a thief and murderer who “sent five human souls into heaven” comes into the picture and leaves Eugene torn between helping or capturing a seductive fugitive bank robber:

It’s a film that appears like it may play out quite predictably according to the trailer, but with some fantastic performance, great cinematography and intersection between romance, action and mystery, it may have something for everyone when it releases on November 17.

Dreamland is directed by Miles Joris-Peyrafitte and also stars Travis Fimmel, Garrett Hedlund, and Kerry Condon. It is easily the two leads in Robbie and Cole though that will probably warrant most of the attention and get people interested in watching what looks like an entertaining movie

