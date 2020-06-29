Margot Robbie to star in new Pirates of the Caribbean movie from Birds of Prey writer

After five instalments of having Johnny Depp take us on pirate adventures in the Caribbean, it appears Disney is finally embracing a new look for their blockbuster franchise that has grossed a massive $4.5 billion in just five movies. Earlier this year the House of Mouse announced that a new reboot of the franchise is in development with Chernobyl creator Craig Mazin putting the new film together, which will feature a completely different sort of characters and cast.

It turns out that this is not the only Pirates of the Caribbean project in development though, as The Hollywood Reporter reveals that two-time Oscar nominee Margot Robbie set to play the lead role in a new movie that will see her reteam with her Birds of Prey screenwriter Christina Hodson. Weirdly, while it’s said this is not a continuation of the story of the previous films, this project is completely separate to the announced reboot. Some additional unverified reports claim that it will be an original story set in the world of the previous movies. Either way, after years of inactivity, there are now two Pirates of the Caribbean movies in development.

It will be interesting to see what formula these new movies take with the franchise. With the previous movies all firmly centred around the bizarre antics of Depp’s Captain Jack Sparrow and some remarkable visual effects, now is a good time to shake things up and give us different stories with a style of their own. With this newly announced project, Disney at least has someone who is equally charismatic in Robbie, who has showcased a remarkable repertoire for drama, hilarious comedy and bone-breaking action in her short career.

As for Hodson, after breaking out with Bumblee, she’s been rapidly on the rise and certainly appears to have a knack for bringing popular franchises to life. After all, actually writing a decent Transformers script for a change is no easy feat. Following Birds of Prey, she’s also become a go-to writer for Warner Bros’ DCEU library, having also been tapped to write the upcoming Batgirl and Flash movies. She certainly has the capabilities of bringing quite an exciting story to the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise and in partnership with Robbie, the pair promise a boatload of fun.

