Marvel reveals official synopsis for Eternals film

Now that Marvel has wrapped up 23 films across three different movie phases, its time for them to almost reset and sort of start anew. And while that doesn’t mean completely new characters, as many of the favourites characters like Doctor Strange, Black Panther, Spider-Man and Thor are due to return for further sequels, you will also be forgiven for thinking that they may make less effort to try to keep everything as flowing as previously. Much like the upcoming Black Widow movie, they might use some films to fill in the gaps or possibly even tell stories from different time periods (or even different universes).

There were some who believed that Marvel may take this approach with their upcoming Eternals movie which stars Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Kit Harington, Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani and others due to the fact that the characters’ lives span several thousand years. Marvel has dropped the official synopsis of the movie though, which outlines the basic spoiler-free plot of the film. In it, they reveal that Eternals will not just be a follow-up to Avengers: Endgame but will play a big part of bringing the characters to life. It also details exactly which actor is playing which major character.

Marvel Studios’ “The Eternals” features an exciting new team of Superheroes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, ancient aliens who have been living on Earth in secret for thousands of years. Following the events of “Avengers: Endgame”, an unexpected tragedy forces them out of the shadows to reunite against mankind’s most ancient enemy, The Deviants. The outstanding ensemble cast includes Richard Madden as the all-powerful Ikaris, Gemma Chan as humankind-loving Sersi, Kumail Nanjiani as cosmic-powered Kingo, Lauren Ridloff as the super-fast Makkari, Brian Tyree Henry as the intelligent inventor Phastos, Salma Hayek as the wise and spiritual leader Ajak, Lia McHugh as the eternally young, old-soul Sprite, Don Lee as the powerful Gilgamesh, Barry Keoghan as aloof loner Druig, and Angelina Jolie as the fierce warrior Then. Kit Harington was cast as Dane Whitman. Directed by Chloé Zhao, who helmed the critically acclaimed Sundance film ”The Rider,” and produced by Kevin Feige, “The Eternals” opens in U.S. theatres on November 6, 2020.

One thing I do like about Marvel and Kevin Feige is that they are never afraid to hold back on ambition and while many would’ve easily forgiven the studio for perhaps not wanting to keep all these stories interconnected, they are continuing down that path anyway and adding TV show into the mix to make things even more complicated. I can just imagine the type of headaches the creative team must get when they try to keep all their stories in sync.

