Marvel’s Fantastic Four movie is official, and Spider-Man: Homecoming’s Jon Watts is directing it

Marvel’s first family of heroes is finally ready to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe. While there have been no shortage of Fantastic Four movies over the years (Such as Roger Corman’s cash grab, Tim Story’s forgettable pair of adventure flicks, and Josh Trank’s ill-fated attempt to go full sci-fi horror), the fourth incarnation may finally be the charm.

Announced at a massively packed Marvel Studios presentation, Marvel’s Fantastic Four will be directed by none other than Spider-Man: Homecoming’s director Jon Watts. Marvel didn’t share any other details beyond that announcement such as a release date, casting, or if we’ll finally get a version of Doctor Doom who’s an arrogant super-genius wizard who wears armour forged by an ancient sect of evil monks and has the balls to challenge the gods, but here’s hoping.

Jon Watts will direct the new feature film for Marvel's First Family, Fantastic Four! pic.twitter.com/Eu26ghxbGT — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) December 11, 2020

One of the most treasured properties in the Marvel library, Fantastic Four follows a family of explorers and scientists who head into space, take an accidental cosmic ray bath and return to Earth with strange new powers. Team leader Reed Richards gained the ability to stretch himself like a wacky rubber toy and became known as Mr. Fantastic, his wife Sue Storm could turn invisible and create force fields of varying shape, and hotshot pilot and former Captain America in the other FF movies Johnny Storm could cloak himself in flames as the Human Torch.

Ben Grimm, Richards’ best friend, got the worst part of the deal, being transformed into an immensely strong being made out of stone, but he’s not exactly happy about looking like a Korg cosplayer who has been spraypainted orange. Marvel dropped a lot of announcements today, including a new look at the Thor 4 and a trailer for Loki’s own spin-off series that appears to be wonderfully weird.

