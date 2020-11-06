May the farce be with you! Watch the hilarious trailer for the LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special

While it has it’s fans, most people found Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker to be either a disappointment or outright train wreck. It definitely wasn’t the great big ending to a nine-film saga spanning more than four decades that fans had dreamed of. Some of the most hardcore of its detractors even demanded that some time travel hijinx be used in future movies to undo all the events. Well, they’re getting half their wish!

While the words “Star Wars Holiday Special” usually elicit nothing but laughs for all the wrong reasons, the upcoming animated LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special is looking to redeem the legacy of that infamously terrible 1978 TV special with a hilarious adventure. The new film will be capping off the nine-film Skywalker saga as Rey and BB-8 get caught up in a wacky time travel story that sees them landing in various periods of the franchise’s history, smooshing together all the various characters. And we do mean all the characters! Everybody from young Anakin Skywalker to Kylo Ren to Baby Yoda is here and they’re having a blast. Some with no shirt on! Check it out below!

Rey sets off on a new adventure with BB-8 to gain a deeper knowledge of the Force. At a mysterious Jedi Temple, she is hurled into a cross-timeline adventure through beloved moments in Star Wars cinematic history, coming into contact with Luke Skywalker, Darth Vader, Yoda, Obi-Wan, and other iconic heroes and villains from all nine Skywalker saga films. But will she make it back in time for the Life Day feast and learn the true meaning of holiday spirit?

LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special will see a number of the franchise’s original stars returning to reprise their live-action roles including Kelly Marie Tran as Rose Tico, Billy Dee Williams as Lando Calrissian, and Anthony Daniels as C-3PO. There will also be several voice actors from Star Wars: The Clone Wars, including Matt Lanter as Anakin Skywalker, Tom Kane as Yoda and Qui-Gon Jinn, James Arnold Taylor as Obi-Wan Kenobi, and Dee Bradley Baker as the clone troopers.

The upcoming 45-minute TV special is set to debut on Disney+ on 17 November, the same day as the original holiday special released 42 years ago.

