Meet The Old Guard in these new character posters and clips for Netflix’s upcoming film

Meet The Old Guard in these new character posters and clips for Netflix’s upcoming film

Not all superheroes want to share the limelight. There are many that have been around for thousands of years and hide in the background, continuing to save mankind from its different ills and never giving up on us, even though we have long since given up on ourselves. And Netflix wants to tell us a story of these type of superheroes and immortals in its upcoming action film The Old Guard, based on a series of graphic novels from Greg Rucka and Leandro Fernandez (who chatted to Darryn last week).

The film has certainly been getting all the right attention for the great action showcased in the trailers we have seen for the film thus far, but just who exactly are The Old Guard? Well thankfully we have some new character poster and details that introduce us to each of these immortal superheroes along with exactly how long they have been protecting mankind for:

How many lifetimes has she lived? pic.twitter.com/dR95ow8zhq — The Old Guard (@oldguardmovie) June 15, 2020

Nile Freeman. The newest addition to this extraordinary group. pic.twitter.com/4eNSUHM6iK — The Old Guard (@oldguardmovie) June 18, 2020

They each have a role to play. pic.twitter.com/5e1TrNV2yz — The Old Guard (@oldguardmovie) June 22, 2020

Eternity doesn't have to be a solo endeavor. pic.twitter.com/mWDJVRcHIG — The Old Guard (@oldguardmovie) June 23, 2020

That’s not all that dropped though because Netflix also posted (via CBR) numerous new behind the scenes footage and actual clips from the movie that reveal just how epic this film looks. Netflix has been having a good year so far with their films, perhaps bolstered by the fact that Hollywood hasn’t been able to release its usual box office tentpoles, but despite that, this film looks like it has all the making to rival those big blockbusters in its own right.

Alongside Theron, the cast also features KiKi Layne, Matthias Schoenaerts, Marwan Kenzari, Luca Marinelli, Harry Melling, Veronica Ngo and Chiwetel Ejiofor

The official synopsis of the film is below:

Led by a warrior named Andy (Charlize Theron), a covert group of tight-knit mercenaries with a mysterious inability to die have fought to protect the mortal world for centuries. But when the team is recruited to take on an emergency mission and their extraordinary abilities are suddenly exposed, it’s up to Andy and Nile (KiKi Layne), the newest soldier to join their ranks, to help the group eliminate the threat of those who seek to replicate and monetize their power by any means necessary. Based on the acclaimed graphic novel by Greg Rucka and directed by Gina Prince-Blythewood (LOVE & BASKETBALL, BEYOND THE LIGHTS), THE OLD GUARD is a gritty, grounded, action-packed story that shows living forever is harder than it looks.

Last Updated: