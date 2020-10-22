Meet your new best mates in Netflix’s surreal sketch comedy series Aunty Donna’s Big Ol’ House of Fun

Aunty Donna’s Big Ol’ House of Fun is Netflix’s upcoming surreal comedy sketch show from the minds of Australian comedy group Aunty Donna.

The group formed back in 2011 and have skyrocketed in popularity in their native Australia since then, and have performed at various comedy festivals across the country (and at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe in Scotland) and host a very successful YouTube channel (which you can check out here) and podcast. It currently consists of Mark Samual Bonanno, Broden Kelly, and Zachary Ruane as the writers and performers, with Sam Lingham, Max Miller, and Tom Armstrong working behind the scenes.

Aunty Donna’s Big Ol’ House of Fun will see the trio approaching a number of everyday situations from a decidedly unique perspective and dealing with them in a variety of unexpected ways. Helping them with this is a host of guest stars and characters including Ed Helms (who’s also one of the producers of the show), Kristen Schaal as a talking dishwashing machine, vampire Weird Al Yankovic, not the real Queen of England, Awesome Kong, Paul F. Thompkins, Antony Starr, the Sun, and so many more.

The show’s official synopsis is as follows:

Zach, Broden, and Mark are the comedy group Aunty Donna – and when it comes to their house, you never know who might drop by for a whacky little adventure.

Let’s take a look:

I love me some absurdist humour, so this is right up my alley. I really appreciate that the show doesn’t come across as cynical in its humour, but focuses instead on random silliness for the simple joy of making someone laugh at the everyday to absurd extremes. The sketches are also quite short and sweet, so they don’t drag out the joke and lose the humour in the process.

What do you think?

The six-episode-long first season of Aunty Donna’s Big Ol’ House of Fun will debut on Netflix on 11 November.

