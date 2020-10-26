Michael B. Jordan could direct Creed 3 himself

Last week news broke that Michael B. Jordan would be producing a live-action Static Shock movie for Warner Bros based on the popular DC Comics title. This isn’t the first time Jordan has worn something other than an actor’s hat on a production though. He is the exec producer on a number of TV series and produced last year’s Just Mercy and the upcoming Tom Clancy’s Without Remorse. But it would appear that Jordan is about to take on his biggest job yet behind the camera as he may be making his directorial debut with Creed III.

That’s according to a single line suspiciously dropped at random into a Deadline article about MGM’s possible sale of No Time to Die to a streaming platform. MGM is also the studio behind the Creed franchise and Deadline rather matter-of-factly mentions that “Michael B Jordan is considering to direct”. The report originally seemed to indicate that this was an assured thing, but Deadline changed the wording in the early hours of yesterday morning to clarify that it was just a possibility. No further details have been provided, but this is a rather interesting prospect.

2015’s Creed reignited Sylvester Stallone’s Rocky franchise with a spinoff that saw his ex-boxing champ Rocky Balboa having to coach Adonis Creed (Jordan), the son of his late longtime rival/best friend Apollo Creed. Jordan would reteam with his frequent collaborator Ryan Coogler to direct (the pair broke out together on Fruitvale Station and also did Marvel’s Black Panther together) and the film was a massive critical and commercial success. For Creed II though, Coogler didn’t return and Stallone hand-picked the relatively unknown Steven Caple Jr. to helm it. The sequel was good but definitely did not reach the highs of its successor both critically and commercially.

That left Stallone and the rest of the franchise producers to look at somebody else to take the director’s chair for a third film. And last year, longtime franchise producer Irwin Winkler revealed in his book A Life in Movies: Stories From 50 Years in Hollywood (via Men’s Health magazine) that he had “promised Michael B. Jordan that he’d get his chance to direct Creed III… I offered him the opportunity to not only star in, but also to direct Creed III.” So yes, there could be some truth to Deadline’s rather threadbare report here.

Jordan is an immensely talented and passionate actor. If he can bring those same filmmaking gifts to bear behind the camera, we could be looking at the next hotshot director in Hollywood.

Last Updated: