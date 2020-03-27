Mission: Impossible 7 could need to be rewritten to avoid further delays

I think 2020 will not be remembered just for the horrible pandemic that is travelling the world right now, but also how it creates a new phrase in our lingo. After all, with it affecting so many economies, jobs, delays if films and sporting events, along with unsettling all of our lives by being in lockdown, it’s safe to say that we have all been corona’d. In fact, you can pretty much attach the phrase to almost anything at the moment. The economy? Corona’d. Jobs? They’ve been corona’d? As for all the movies we’ve been looking forward to, well they too have all been corona’d.

And its that above topic that is perhaps most relevant for movie fans as film productions everywhere have been corona’d as they stop and wait for the various lockdowns to compete. For one movie though it was delayed before most of the other films and as such has been further held back. That film is Mission: Impossible 7. With the film production reportedly having been set in many parts of Italy, including Venice, MI7 had to halt production more than a month ago as a result of that country easily been hardest hit by the virus at the time of writing.

So bad is the situation in Italy, that it’s believed that the country could remain shut down from the outside world for a few months still, meaning that the production team now has to make some extreme plans if they want to somehow bring MI7 back on schedule, while they still have the cast and crew on presumedly expensive retainers. As a result, Screen Rant is reporting that if things get significantly worse, the studio could be looking to rewrite the script to move it to a place where they could possibly begin filming earlier.

The only problem with that is, that while Italy has indeed been hard hit by the virus, it could also simply just be a few weeks ahead of the curve. That means that everywhere else is simply just going to be getting worse – especially the US – and so while a script change could be possible, they are probably better off just holding out because it’s doubtful anywhere will be a good place to film at the moment.

Last Updated: