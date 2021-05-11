ViacomCBS wants to release a new movie every week on Paramount+ in 2022

When it comes to watching movies, I would take quality over quantity any day. I’d happily watch fewer movies but enjoy the experience rather than having to navigate through a lot of mediocre content to find those hidden gems. When it comes to the streaming game however, companies see the need to deliver new content every week and what that often means is that we get flooded with loads of new movies.

Most of which, unfortunately, end up being quite mediocre.

While Netflix is currently able to deliver new movies every week (even if the quality is all over the place), few other companies are operating at that level. Expect that to change though, as more companies try to bolster their streaming services, with ViacomCBS CEO Bob Bakish revealing that there’s a plan to release a movie every week in 2022 for its new Paramount+ streaming service:

We will follow that with the Paw Patrol movie – a treat for families eagerly awaiting a feature-length version of the most popular pre-school characters in the world. In addition, new original movies like Paranormal Activity, and The In-Between will premiere on Paramount+ by the end of ’21. All of this is a preview to a substantial ramping up of original movies next year when we expect to begin averaging an original movie a week in 2022.

According to the company, it already has over 36 million viewers across Paramount+, Showtime, and BET Plus and they want to keep their platforms growing as they try and take on the likes of Netflix, Amazon and the fast-growing HBO Max and Disney+. The biggest problem is that while Paramount does have several big franchises like Mission Impossible, Sonic the Hedgehog, or a Quiet Place, it has decidedly fewer blockbuster franchises than its competitors meaning that in order for the studio to make up those kinds of numbers it will probably be making plenty of low-budget and low-quality stuff.

I’m already of the view that there are simply too many streaming services that a person needs to subscribe to, and I fear Paramount could lose out again to its bigger rivals here. The studio might be better served by creating fewer, but better, movies and selling them off to other streaming services after theatrical runs. With studios all convinced that streaming is where the big money is though, I can’t see Paramount taking my advice.

