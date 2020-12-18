This new trailer for Wrong Turn 7 proves that some people never learn from their mistakes

As humans, we just don’t learn. As we continue to repeat the same mistakes of the past, we also have a tendency to rehash the same moves from the past too. I guess its fitting then though that this trailer for what is a remarkable seventh film in the Wrong Turn franchise, reveals a story that is all about how people have never learnt from the mistakes of that first movie.

Released back in 2003 and starring Eliza Dushku, Desmond Harrington, Emmanuelle Chriqui, and Jeremy Sisto as a group of unsuspecting teenagers lost in the backwoods of West Virginia, Wrong Turn was a small film that turned into a big franchise thanks to some genuine scares and great atmosphere. That magic was something that many of the sequels were never able to maintain, but it appears that this seventh movie is looking to build on the original. A new cast of victims are headed back into the forest and even deeper into understanding the legacy of a certain cannibalistic family that frequents it:

This sequel may be looking to build a far more interesting story and history than any of the previous films have offered up, but sadly it looks just as generic as any other movie from the franchise or indeed, most other horror movies out there. I guess there is only so much story and thrills you can build around a bunch of 20-somethings behaving stupidly.

Much like 2019’s Halloween, this new film drops its number and is rather just going by the name of Wrong Turn which perhaps reveals that Saban Films is looking to build this film into a soft reboot of the franchise and perhaps kick off into some form of a revival.

Wrong Turn stars Charlotte Vega, Adrian Bradley, Bill Sage, Emma Dumont and Matthew Modine, and is directed by Mike P. Nelson off of a script by Alan McElroy. The film is scheduled to release some time next year, though the release date is not finalised yet with the studio probably waiting to see how the year pans out first.

