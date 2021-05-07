Watch the creepy new teaser trailer for Stranger Things S4

I don’t know about you guys, but after the year we’ve had, I need some retro 1980s bittersweet coming-of-age sci-fi horror wholesomeness in my life again. And there’s really only one source for that peculiar mashup of genres: Stranger Things! It’s coming up on two years now since we last left the gang in Hawkins, Indiana with the season 3 finale dropping some big bombs. Thanks to Eleven’s (Millie Bobby Brown) battle with the Mind Flayer, she had lost her powers. Unfortunately, she lost a whole lot more as well as her surrogate dad, Hopper (David Harbour), had sacrificed himself to stop the dastardly Russians from opening a portal to the Upside Down, being disintegrated in the blast that took out the machine powering the portal.

However, an epilogue set inside a Russian camp in Kamchatka hinted at Hopper not being completely gone yet as we heard the guards referring to “the American”. Those suspicions got confirmed in February when Netflix released a short season 4 teaser on Valentine’s Day titled “From Russia With Love” which showed Hopper very much alive but not so well as he toiled away in frigid conditions in Siberian-like prison. How did Hopper survive? We don’t know. But now we have another question to add to that one: Is Eleven getting her powers back?

That would be my guess based on the creepy new teaser trailer that debuted yesterday. Check it out below!

So for those of you that need a refresher, the “Papa” you hear those kids refer to and who you can see and hear onscreen is Dr. Martin Brenner (Matthew Modine), the manipulative scientist in charge of Hawkins Laboratory whose experiments led to Eleven’s powers and her first encounters with the horrors of the Upside Down. Although originally thought to have died in Season 1 at the hands (or is that many-toothed maw?) of the Demogorgon, Eleven learned in season 2 that he may in fact somehow still be alive. That seems to happen a lot to people in Hawkins.

How is he still alive? And even more pressing, why does it appear that Eleven is back in his possession again and once more being experimented upon. Can this poor kid just never get a break?!

Stranger Things season 4 sees the return of the rest of the main cast in Winona Ryder,Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, and Joe Keery, while S2 and S3 additions Maya Hawke, Priah Ferguson, Cara Buono, and Brett Gelman are all back as well as regulars. New cast members include Tom Wlashicha, Jamie Campbell Bower, Eduardo Franco, Levon Thurman-Hawke (Maya Hawke’s brother), Joseph Quinn, and Robert Englund. Yes, that Robert Englund, best known for playing Freddie freaking Krueger! Co-creators/showrunners The Duffer Brothers are back in charge but neither they nor Netflix have made a peep about the release date for season 4 thus far.

Last Updated: