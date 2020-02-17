Stranger Things 4 teaser hops right to it

SPOILERS, OBVIOUSLY

The excellent third season of Stranger Things not only introduced exciting new elements to the already pulsating story and its characters. It also ended on a sucker-punch of note with the supposed death of David Harbour’s Jim Hopper after he risked his life to save the town of Hawkins from the Russians awakening the Demogorgon yet again.

It was a powerful ending, though a surprising one considering that Hopper was one of the biggest characters in the show. Of course, the show wouldn’t be Stranger Things if it didn’t have some sort of twist going for it – and a mid-credit scene during the final episode revealed that a secret might be in store with regards to the fate of Hopper. It’s something which is now confirmed in this new trailer for season 4 which confirms that Hopper is well and truly still alive, but trapped in Russia in some way.

So, no doubt many questions arise, most obviously in how on earth Hopper survived that explosion and how does he even get to Russia in the first place? No doubt the season will look to address this question when season 4 premieres, though when that is, we don’t know yet, meaning we will have to rack our brains for a little longer. What it also means though is this upcoming season of Stranger Things is going to be the biggest yet as it now span events in Russia and the small town of Hawkins that will no doubt get thrust into more strange events that it appears to be the epicentre of.

Something which the show’s creators, The Duffer Brothers, confirm in a statement made about the upcoming season:

“We’re excited to officially confirm that production on Stranger Things 4 is now underway – and even more excited to announce the return of Hopper! Although it’s not all good news for our “American”; he is imprisoned far from home in the snowy wasteland of Kamchatka, where he will face dangers both human…and other. Meanwhile, back in the states, a new horror is beginning to surface, something long buried, something that connects everything…. Season 4 is shaping up to be the biggest and most frightening season yet, and we cannot wait for everyone to see more. In the meantime – pray for the American.” From Russia with love, The Duffer Brothers

Well, I am certainly excited for what’s in store for the fourth season. I’m not sure if I’m happy or not about Hopper’s return as it reduces the weight of the emotional ending from season 3, but if the previous seasons are anything to go by, it should still be as captivating aseason as always. Provided they haven’t bitten off more than they can chew making the series even bigger now and robbing it of its small-town magic.

Last Updated: