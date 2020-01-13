Morbius: First pic of Jared Leto leaks, rumoured MCU Spider-Man links

The last time Jared Leto played a comic book character, it sucked. And now, following that abysmal turn as Joker in Suicide Squad, the Oscar-winning actor is playing another comic book character which also sucks. At least this time it’s intentional as Leto is playing the title role of Morbius, the vampiric Marvel Comics antihero, in the next entry in Sony’s burgeoning own cinematic universe following on 2018’s Venom.

Directed by Daniel Espinosa, Morbius wrapped principal photography back in June already, but in that time all we’ve seen about the film is a single image Leto looking just like his normal self, not giving us any information. But now, ahead of rumours that we’re going to be getting a first trailer this week (maybe even tonight), an image of Leto in full makeup as Morbius has leaked online and it looks horrific. But in a good way.

That is way more comic accurate than I ever thought Sony would go. So kudos to them. Fans are already reacting very positively to Leto’s look. The only question I have though, is will we see him in that iconic massive red collar/plunging V-neckline outfit of his? I mean, if you’re going to commit to the fangs and nose, you may as well go all the way, right?

Costumes aside though, if new rumours are to be believed, then Sony are committing to something else: Links to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. When Sony and Marvel renewed their co-production deal to keep Tom Holland’s Spider-Man in the MCU last year, grapevine rumblings hinted that Sony had cut a deal with Marvel’s Kevin Feige to have Holland’s webhead make appearances in their own films. It wouldn’t bring Venom, Morbius and the rest into the MCU, but it sorta kinda maybe if you squint your eyes and look at it from a certain angle shows like these are valid comic book movies taking place in the own little isolated corner of the MCU. Which makes sense given that these are all Spider-Man related properties, and yet Spider-Man was nowhere to be found in them.

And now very reliable scooper Daniel Richtman is claiming that, according to his sources, Morbius will boast several ties to the MCU version of Spider-Man. ComicBook.com backs up this claim with their own source, saying that the movie will seemingly show off “wanted” posters featuring Holland as Spidey, tying completely into the end of Marvel’s Spider-Man: Far From Home in which Spider-Man is outed as Peter Parker and falsely accused of being a criminal. The person who led these accusations was J. Jonah Jameson, played by JK Simmons much to fan approval (he had played the character originally in Sam Raimi’s old Spider-Man trilogy). And according to another rumour from DR Movie News, Simmons reportedly filmed scenes as Jameson for Morbius as well.

There have been rumours for a while now already that Holland has also filmed scenes for Venom 2, cementing this link between Sony’s universe and the MCU. However, we have to remember that Holland had actually filmed a cameo for the original Venom film only to have Marvel owners Disney axe the whole thing. So these rumours above could be a whole lot nothing. That was back before Marvel and Sony signed a new deal following massive fan backlash after Disney allowed talks to breakdown with Sony leaving Holland’s Spidey out of the MCU for a few worrying weeks. Fans really seem to want this link now, so it only makes sense for the two studios to make it happen.

Morbius also stars Adria Arjona, Matt Smith, Jared Harris, and Tyrese Gibson. It is scheduled for release on 31 July 2020.

