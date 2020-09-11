Movies out Today: 11 September 2020

Another weekend, another crop of new cinema releases as theatres slowly start catching up. As is the new normal, before we go into the new releases, let’s recap the safety measures cinemas have put in place for the health and safety of the moviegoing public.

Online bookings in advance are encouraged (mandatory for Ster-Kinekor)

Mask-wearing will be mandatory for all customers and staff, and can only be taken off while eating or drinking inside the cinema auditoria.

Temperature checks will be done on arrival for all customers at access points to cinema complexes.

Customers will have direct access to hand sanitiser at cinema access points, and are required to sanitise on entrance to venues. Various in-cinema messages encourage regular hand sanitising and other precautionary requirements

Social distancing measures will be implemented for cinema foyers and seating inside cinema auditoria – to ensure a physical distance of 1.5m is maintained between people at all times in all areas.

Access control management and a limit on ticket sales per movie show will be applied to ensure the required venue capacity is capped at the required minimum per theatre or public space within a cinema complex at all times.

All cinemas will be thoroughly cleaned and disinfected before and after each and every show.

All high-touch point areas such as kiosks, self-service terminals, serving counters, door handles, rails, benches, booths and bathroom areas will be disinfected on a regular basis daily.

All staff have been retrained in effective and frequent hand-washing – targeting fronts, backs, wrists and between fingers – with soap and water for at least 20 seconds every time.

Source – GoBigAgain.co.za

Both Ster Kinekor and Nu Metro have outlined their own procedures in more detail as well, and I strongly recommend reading through them before you head out to watch any of the films opening this weekend. Speaking of…

Mulan

Age restriction: 10-12 PG

When the Emperor of China issues a decree that one man per family must serve in the Imperial Army to defend the country from Northern invaders, Hua Mulan, the eldest daughter of an honored warrior, steps in to take the place of her ailing father. Masquerading as a man, Hua Jun, she is tested every step of the way and must harness her inner-strength and embrace her true potential. It is an epic journey that will transform her into an honored warrior and earn her the respect of a grateful nation…and a proud father.

What CriticalHit has to say:

By not being so obsessed with that “live-action remake” description as some of its peers, director Niki Caro’s Mulan is appreciably its own thing. And as a result, despite a questionable revamped superhero-like origin story angle on-screen and some worrying politics off-screen (among some other fumbles), Mulan is still a rousing, beautiful, uplifting film led wonderfully by star Liu Yifei. – 7.5/10

Rotten Tomatoes: 75% (Fresh)

Metacritic: 67 (Generally Favourable Reviews)

The King of Staten Island

Age Restriction: 16

Scott (Pete Davidson) has been a case of arrested development ever since his firefighter father died when he was seven. He’s now reached his mid-20s having achieved little, chasing a dream of becoming a tattoo artist that seems far out of reach. As his ambitious younger sister (Maude Apatow, HBO’s Euphoria) heads off to college, Scott is still living with his exhausted ER nurse mother (Oscar (R) winner Marisa Tomei) and spends his days smoking weed, hanging with the guys–Oscar (Ricky Velez, Master of None), Igor (Moises Arias, Five Feet Apart) and Richie (Lou Wilson, TV’s The Guest Book)–and secretly hooking up with his childhood friend Kelsey (Bel Powley, Apple TV+’s The Morning Show). But when his mother starts dating a loudmouth firefighter named Ray (Bill Burr, Netflix’s F Is for Family), it sets off a chain of events that will force Scott to grapple with his grief and take his first tentative steps toward moving forward in life.

Rotten Tomatoes: 73% (Fresh)

Metacritic: 67% (Generally Favourable Reviews)

Unhinged

Age restriction: 16

Academy Award-winner Russell Crowe stars in Unhinged, a psychological thriller that takes something we’ve all experienced–road rage–to an unpredictable and terrifying conclusion. Rachel (Caren Pistorius) is running late getting to work when she crosses paths with a stranger (Crowe) at a traffic light. Soon, Rachel finds herself and everyone she loves the target of a man who feels invisible and is looking to make one last mark upon the world by teaching her a series of deadly lessons. What follows is a dangerous game of cat and mouse that proves you never know who you’re driving next to.

Rotten Tomatoes: 48% (Rotten)

Metacritic: 40 (Mixed or Average Reviews)

