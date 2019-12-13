Movies out today: 13 December 2019

Ah, it may be the unluckiest of Fridays but a couple of movies – that could not be more different – will hope they get some good fortunes today. Or just make fortunes.

Jumanji: The Next Level

Age Restriction: PG L V

In Jumanji: The Next Level, the gang is back but the game has changed. As they return to Jumanji to rescue one of their own, they discover that nothing is as they expect. The players will have to brave parts unknown and unexplored, from the arid deserts to the snowy mountains, in order to escape the world’s most dangerous game.

What Critical Hit had to say:

Jumanji: The Next Level is, simply put, just not as next level as its 2017 predecessor. But despite being a messier sequel that is sometimes too happy to just rehash what came before, it is still quite a fun blockbuster experience. And you have Dwayne Johnson doing a Danny DeVito impersonation, which should be worth the price of admission alone.

Rotten Tomatoes: 68% (Certified Fresh)

Metacritic: 58 (Mixed or Average Reviews)

Official Secrets

Age Restriction: 16 L

In 2003, as politicians in Britain and the US angle to invade Iraq, GCHQ translator Katharine Gun leaks a classified e-mail that urges spying on members of the UN Security Council to force through the resolution to go to war. Charged with breaking the Official Secrets Act, and facing imprisonment, Katharine and her lawyers set out to defend her actions. With her life, liberty and marriage threatened, she must stand up for what she believes in…

Rotten Tomatoes: 83% (Certified Fresh)

Metacritic: 63 (Mixed or Average Reviews)

