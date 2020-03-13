Movies out Today: 13 March 2020

With the global pandemic of COVID-19, movie releases are being postponed all over the place, so new movies are going to start drying up. That being said, if you aren’t sick or self-quarantining, here’s what you can catch in cinemas this week. Just wash your damn hands, please.

Bloodshot

Age Restriction: 13 L V

Based on the bestselling comic book, Vin Diesel stars as Ray Garrison, a soldier recently killed in action and brought back to life as the superhero Bloodshot by the RST corporation. With an army of nanotechnology in his veins, he’s an unstoppable force — stronger than ever and able to heal instantly. But in controlling his body, the company has sway over his mind and memories, too. Now, Ray doesn’t know what’s real and what’s not — but he’s on a mission to find out.

What Critical Hit has to say

Lacking both the maturity and depth of its source material, Bloodshot is a highly forgettable and unpolished bit of superhero action filmmaking. If you’re just there for Vin Diesel’s now trademark brand of monosyllabic action hero fisticuffs, you can maybe get something out of it. – 5/10

Rotten Tomatoes: 35% (Rotten)

Metacritic: 44 (Mixed or Average Reviews)

Emma (2020)

Age Restriction: 10-12 PG D P

Handsome, clever, and rich, Emma Woodhouse is a restless queen bee without rivals in her sleepy little town. In this glittering satire of social class and the pain of growing up, Emma must adventure through misguided matches and romantic missteps to find the love that has been there all along.

Rotten Tomatoes: 85% (Certified Fresh)

Metacritic: 71 (Generally Favourable Reviews)

Richard Jewell

Age Restriction: 16 L V

The world is first introduced to Richard Jewell as the security guard who reports finding the device at the 1996 Atlanta bombing—his report making him a hero whose swift actions save countless lives. But within days, the law enforcement wannabe becomes the FBI’s number one suspect, vilified by press and public alike, his life ripped apart. Reaching out to independent, anti-establishment attorney Watson Bryant, Jewell staunchly professes his innocence. But Bryant finds he is out of his depth as he fights the combined powers of the FBI, GBI and APD to clear his client’s name, while keeping Richard from trusting the very people trying to destroy him.

Rotten Tomatoes: 76% (Certified Fresh)

Metacritic: 68 (Generally Favourable Reviews)

Moffie

Age Restriction:

The year is 1981 and South Africa’s white minority government is embroiled in a conflict on the southern Angolan border. Like all white boys over the age of 16, Nicholas Van der Swart must complete two years of compulsory military service to defend the apartheid regime. The threat of communism and the “Swart Gevaar” (“black danger”) is at an all-time high. But, that’s not the only danger Nicholas faces. He must survive the brutishness of the army—something that becomes even more difficult when a connection is sparked between him and a fellow recruit.

Rotten Tomatoes: 100% (Fresh)

