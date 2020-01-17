Movies out Today: 17 January 2020

It’s the time of the year that the Oscar hopefuls start hitting cinemas. Leading the charge this week is 1917, a strong contender for Best Picture with rave reviews all round.

1917

Age Restriction: 13 L V

At the height of the First World War, two young British soldiers, Schofield (Captain Fantastic’s George MacKay) and Blake (Game of Thrones’ Dean-Charles Chapman) are given a seemingly impossible mission. In a race against time, they must cross enemy territory and deliver a message that will stop a deadly attack on hundreds of soldiers–Blake’s own brother among them.

What Critical Hit has to say

1917 is a cinematic masterpiece in every sense of the word. What director Sam Mendes and cinematographer Roger Deakins has done here is marry technical miracle with raw human art on a transcendent level, giving us not just one of the greatest war films ever made, but probably the best you will see this year. – 9/10

Rotten Tomatoes: 90% (Certified Fresh)

Metacritic: 79 (Generally Favourable Reviews)

The Grudge

Age Restriction: 18 H L V

After a young mother murders her family in her own house, a detective attempts to investigate the mysterious case, only to discover that the house is cursed by a vengeful ghost. Now targeted by the demonic spirits, the detective must do anything to protect herself and her family from harm.

Rotten Tomatoes: 17% (Rotten)

Metacritic: 40 (Mixed or Average Reviews)

Les Miserables

Age Restriction: 16 CT IAT L P V

Stephane, only just arrived from Cherbourg, joins the anti criminality brigade of Montfermeil in a sensitive district of the Paris suburbs. Paired up with Chris and Gwada whose methods are sometimes “special” he rapidly discovers the tensions between the various neighborhood groups. When an arrest starts to get out of hand, a drone is filming every move they make.

Rotten Tomatoes: 84% (Certified Fresh)

Metacritic: 79% (Generally Favourable Reviews)

