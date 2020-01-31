Movies out Today: 31 January 2020

Congratulations, you’ve made it through the longest month of the year! Here are all the new movies in cinemas this week if you’re in a celebrating mood. Better spend that money on movie tickets before the debit orders go off!

Poppie Nongena

Age Restriction: 13 D L P V

The moving true life story of an ordinary woman in extraordinary circumstances. Houseworker and resilient Afrikaans-speaking isiXhosa mother, Poppie Nongena, desperately tries to keep her family together by navigating the day-to-day struggle against inhumane government pass laws in 1970’s South Africa. Based on the celebrated novel by Elsa Joubert.

Like a Boss

Age Restriction: 18 D L

Best friends Mia and Mel (Tiffany Haddish and Rose Byrne) are living their best lives running their own cosmetics company they’ve built from the ground up. Unfortunately, they’re in over their heads financially, and the prospect of a big buyout offer from a notorious titan of the cosmetics industry Claire Luna (Salma Hayek) proves too tempting to pass up, putting Mel and Mia’s lifelong friendship in jeopardy. The beauty business is about to get ugly.

Rotten Tomatoes: 20% (Rotten)

Metacritic: 32 (Generally Unfavourable Reviews)

Mosley

Age Restriction: 7-9 PG

Mosley and his family of four-legged Thoriphants live a worker’s life on an isolated farm owned by Simon, a sullen and mean-spirited farmer. One evening, after ploughing all day, Mosley’s son, Rue, comes bounding over to his father telling him he has discovered something magical in the woods near the farm. Bera, Mosley’s pregnant wife, encourages Mosely to go with Rue. Although Mosley is tired, he follows his young son into the woods and discovers the reason for Rue’s excitement—it’s a cave with large and ancient drawings on the walls. Drawings of Thoriphants similar to Mosley and Rue, except they stand upright! Is this what the Thoriphant race used to be? What happened to cause them to become hunched over creatures without hands? In an attempt to free his family from a life of servitude and forced to leave his family behind, Mosley goes on a perilous journey to find the legendary Uprights while pursued by a brutal hunter, Warfield. Mosley must find the mighty Uprights and make it back to the farm before Warfield catches him, his new calf is born, and Rue is sold to another farmer forever.

Rotten Tomatoes: Tomatometer Not Yet Available

Metacritic: To Be Determined

The Turning

Age Restriction: 16 H L V

For more than 100 years, a deeply haunting tale has been passed down to terrify audiences. Next February, DreamWorks Pictures’ THE TURNING takes us to a mysterious estate in the Maine countryside, where newly appointed nanny Kate is charged with the care of two disturbed orphans, Flora and Miles. Quickly though, she discovers that both the children and the house are harboring dark secrets and things may not be as they appear.

Rotten Tomatoes: 13% (Rotten)

Metacritic: 35 (Generally Unfavourable Reviews)

A Hidden Life

Age Restriction: 13 V P

Based on real events, A HIDDEN LIFE is the story of an unsung hero, Franz Jägerstätter, who refused to fight for the Nazis in World War II. When the Austrian peasant farmer is faced with the threat of execution for treason, it is his unwavering faith and his love for his wife Fanni and children that keeps his spirit alive.

Rotten Tomatoes: 80% (Certified Fresh)

Metacritic: 78 (Generally Favourable Reviews)

Dark Waters

Age Restriction: 13 L

Inspired by a shocking true story, a tenacious attorney (Mark Ruffalo) uncovers a dark secret that connects a growing number of unexplained deaths due to one of the world’s largest corporations. In the process, he risks everything — his future, his family, and his own life — to expose the truth.

Rotten Tomatoes: 80% (Certified Fresh)

Metacritic: 73 (Generally Favourable Reviews)

For more information about the age restrictions, click here.

