Movies out Today: 6 March 2020

This week’s new releases are a clash of modern fairy tales and grim, dark, fairy tales, with a new mad crime caper from Guy Ritchie thrown into the mix.

Onward

Age Restriction: PG V

Set in a suburban fantasy world, Disney-Pixar’s “Onward” introduces two teenage elf brothers who embark on an extraordinary quest to discover if there is still a little magic left out there.

What Critical Hit has to say

There is a great deal to like about Onward. Good story, good characters, and good overall execution. It just never achieves the level of epic it sets out on its quest to be. – 7.5/10

Rotten Tomatoes: 86% (Certified Fresh)

Metacritic: 61 (Generally Favourable Reviews)

Gretel and Hansel

Age Restriction: 13 H V

A long time ago in a distant fairytale countryside, a young girl (Sophia Lillis, It) leads her little brother (Sammy Leakey) into a dark wood in desperate search of food and work, only to stumble upon a nexus of terrifying evil.

What Critical Hit has to say

Pretentious or fallibly ambitious – you decide. Destined for cult status, Gretel & Hansel is a visually potent blend of fairy tale and horror. Pity, though, that the meticulous crafting of the film’s look didn’t extend to its structure and deeper exploration of intriguing themes. – 6/10

Rotten Tomatoes: 63% (Fresh)

Metacritic: 64 (Generally Favourable Reviews)

The Gentlemen

Age Restriction: 18 D L S V

THE GENTLEMEN follows American expat Mickey Pearson (Matthew McConaughey) who built a highly profitable marijuana empire in London. When word gets out that he’s looking to cash out of the business forever it triggers plots, schemes, bribery and blackmail in an attempt to steal his domain out from under him.

What Critical Hit has to say

Guy Ritchie is back at his very best with a mad crime comedy caper that is filled with crude humour, witty dialogue, brutal violence and plot twists galore that’ll leave you in stitches. – 7.5/10

Rotten Tomatoes: 74% (Fresh)

Metacritic: 51 (Mixed or Average Reviews)

The Photograph

Age Restriction: 13 L S

When famed photographer Christina Eames unexpectedly dies, she leaves her estranged daughter Mae Morton (Issa Rae) hurt, angry and full of questions. When a photograph tucked away in a safe-deposit box is found, Mae finds herself on a journey delving into her mother’s early life and ignites a powerful, unexpected romance with a rising-star journalist, Michael Block (LaKeith Stanfield).

Rotten Tomatoes: 76% (Fresh)

Metacritic: 62 (Generally Favourable Reviews)

