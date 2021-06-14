Netflix and CD Projekt Red announces online Witcher convention for July

Netflix’s Geeked Week wrapped up this past weekend and the streamer left a major announcement right for the very end, as Netflix tied up its first online event by announcing another online event. Unlike Geeked Week though, this new event would focus on one thing only: The Witcher.

Announced in partnership with game developer CD Prokekt Red, Witchercon is being billed as “a global virtual celebration of The Witcher” where you can and will be streamed live both on Netflix and CDPR’s YouTube and Twitch channels on 9 July. So what can fans expect at Witchercon? According to the blurb, fans can “watch the worlds of CD PROJEKT RED’s The Witcher video games and The Witcher Netflix series come together for an event full of surprises and exclusive first looks”. Just temper your expectations though as the official Witchercon website makes it very clear that “no new Witcher game will be announced”.

Starring Henry Cavill as the titular Geralt of Riva, the first season of The Witcher was a gigantic, record-breaking success for Netflix. Production on the hugely-anticipated second season was delayed though due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the fantasy adventure resumed production and then completed principal photography late last year. Netflix actually revealed the very brief first teaser for season two, focused on Freya Alan’s Ciri, during Geeked Week, which you can check out below.

On top of the upcoming second season of The Witcher, Netflix also has an animated movie spinoff, The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf, as well as a live-action prequel series, The Witcher: Blood Origin, in the works. We’ll probably get some updates on these at Witchercon as the site advertises “breaking news from the Netflix series and never-before-seen reveals from across The Witcher franchise,” including behind-the-scenes footage and interactive panels with creators.

As for the CDPR portion of the event, while no new Witcher game will be present, it’s probably a good guess that we will get an update or even a first look at the previously announced The Witcher 3 next-gen upgrade. After initially announcing the revamp of the beloved game, CDPR got caught up in the botched launch and subsequent bad press of Cyberpunk 2077, and the studio rapidly went radio-silent on any other projects. Back in March, CDPR lead PR manager Radek Grabowski simply revealed on Twitter that the next-gen upgrade for The Witcher 3 will debut in the second half of 2021, so Witchercon on 9 July seems like the perfect time to show off more.

Last Updated: