Netflix announces Castlevania spinoff series starring Richter Belmont

Despite loving the hell out of the previous seasons, I’m yet to watch the fourth and final season of Castlevania, Netflix’s acclaimed animated series based on the long-running Konami video game franchise. Well, I better get a move on as Netflix has already announced the next chapter in this franchise in the form of a spinoff series.

Announced during Netflix’s Geeked Week online event, the still-untitled series will be jumping ahead three-and-a-half centuries to be set in France in 1792 during the French Revolution. Clive Bradley will pull triple-duty as writer, showrunner, and executive producer of the new series, while the brotherly team of Samuel and Adam Deats will direct. Powerhouse Animation will once again handle the series’ animation.

It was also revealed that the star of the show would be Richter Belmont, a character that should be familiar to fans of the classic video games. In the original tweet where Netflix announced the show, it was actually stated that Richter was the son of Trevor Belmont and Sypher, the two stars of the current series. Seeing as that show takes place in the late 15th century that would have been a bit odd. As Sam Deats was quick to point out, and which the Netflix Geeked account quickly rectified, Richter Belmont is actually their great-great-great grandson.

*great great great (however many greats) grandson 😉 — Samuel Deats (@SamuelDeats) June 11, 2021

For the uninitiated, Richter first made his debut as the lead protagonist in 1993’s Castlevania: Rondo of Blood (later re-released outside of Japan for the SNES as Castlevania: Dracula X) in which he explores and vanquishes the monsters in Dracula’s castle in search of his missing love Annette. Richter would show up again in the critically direct sequel Castlevania: Symphony of Night, but this time he would take on the role of the baddie, having been revealed to have been brainwashed by one of Dracula’s servants.

Netflix hasn’t provided any further details, including whether or not Maria Renard, Richter’s village girl companion from Rondo of Blood will be appearing as well. There’s also no word on exactly when we should be expecting this new series, but with Castlevania having just wrapped up very recently, we should probably not expect anything until next year. Which gives me more than enough time to catch up.

Last Updated: