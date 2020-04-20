Netflix is releasing some of its documentaries for free on YouTube

We often talk about how Netflix is the hotbed for many great new TV series, but as it has expanded to cater for a wider range of different content, it has also been able to produce several great documentaries as well. Especially those focused on the planet.

While you would normally expect National Geographic or The Discovery Channel to be the go-to place for amazing wildlife shows, Netflix is showing that it can produce nature documentaries that are just as informative, compelling and at times even better than their more established counterparts.

Netflix appears to not want to merely keep great shows like this to themselves though, as the company has announced that it will be streaming several of its nature documentaries for free on its own YouTube page. The 10 documentaries available for free include:

13th

Abstract, Babies

Chasing Coral

Explained

Knock Down the House

Our Planet

Period.

End of a Sentence

The White Helmets

Zion

Not all of these are nature-focused, with some also dealing with social issues like poverty and racism, but they are all incredibly eye-opening and informative. Netflix believes that the educational value they offer deserves to be made available to more people.

Each title also has educational resources available, which can be used by both students and teachers and we’ll be doing Q&As with some of the creators behind these projects so that students can hear from them first-hand

The documentaries are only available in English at the moment, but Netflix is apparently also looking to make subtitles available for more than a dozen languages later this week. I think this is a great idea for Netflix and proves to the world that is not just a place for entertainment, but plenty of educational relevance too.

