Netflix renews Lost in Space for a third and final season

Every TV network needs to have hit fantasy and sci-fi series these days to draw in viewers who just can’t seem to get enough of this sort of stuff. With Netflix, it already has several massively popular franchises on its hands in its excellent line-up of TV series, especially on the sci-fi front with the likes of Stranger Things, Star Trek: Discovery, Altered Carbon and Lost in Space.

That last one in particular, an adaptation of the 1960s series of the same name that is itself based on a futuristic Swiss Family Robinson, was a big gamble for the network with its first season coming with a high price tag thanks to its large cast, excellent production values and cutting edge visual effects. Despite the risk though, that season turned out to be highly praised and widely watched on the streaming service and as a result, Netflix was more than happy to fork out for a second season, even if it narrowed some of the scope a little.

More Danger for the Robinson Family! The third and final season of @lostinspacetv will arrive in 2021 on @netflix ! pic.twitter.com/07E09T1tce — Legendary (@Legendary) March 9, 2020

The second series which jumped from cliffhanger to cliffhanger and twist to twist, still proved to be successful with viewers and as a result Netflix has announced that Lost in Space will be back for a third season. A good thing considering the usual cliffhanger it left us on at the end of season 2. Except only this time, the journey of the Robinson Family will come to an end in this final season. This though is not a result of Netflix being disappointed with how the last season worked out but rather the plan all along as they revealed in a statement:

From the beginning, we’ve always viewed this particular story of The Robinsons as a trilogy. A three part epic family adventure with a clear beginning, middle and end. […] So while this chapter of Lost In Space is coming to a rousing conclusion, I’m excited about continuing to explore new stories with my friends at Netflix, and for all of the incredible possibilities that lie ahead.

The original cast of Molly Parker, Toby Stephens, Maxwell Jenkins, Taylor Russell, Mina Sundwall, Ignacio Serricchio and Parker Posey are all returning with showrunner Zack Estrin remaining on board for the series conclusion. We’ll have to wait a while though for the new season as it will apparently only arrive on Netflix sometime next year. Perhaps an indication of the amount of work that has gone into making Lost in Space look as good as it has. Hopefully, we can finally see an end to the tumultuous lives of the Robinsons and see them finally arrive on Alpha Centauri to live their lives out as one happy family.

