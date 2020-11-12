David Fincher has signed a four-year exclusive deal with Netflix

In the streaming wars, not only has Netflix easily got the most original and exclusive content releasing every week, but the quality of its overall shows and movies has also been on the rise. A lot of the reasons for this quality improvement has come down to the streaming giant securing deals with some of the best and biggest names in the business, and Netflix has now signed David Fincher to a new deal.

Fincher has long had an association with Netflix, having served as a producer and director on both House of Cards and Mindhunter, as well as creating the animated sci-fi anthology series Love, Death & Robots with Tim Miller. It was believed that he was creating this content for Netflix on a case by case basis while still keeping his directorial options open in Hollywood, but now recent remarks by Fincher to French magazine Premiere reveal that he may have struck a new four-year deal with Netflix for his various TV and film projects:

Yes, I have an exclusivity deal with [Netflix] for another four years. And depending on Mank’s reception, I’ll either go see them sheepishly asking them what I can do to redeem myself or take the attitude of the arrogant asshole who’ll require making other films in black and white. [Laughs] No, I’m here to deliver them ‘content’ — whatever it means— likely to bring them, spectators, in my small sphere of influence.

Fincher also has a new movie coming to Netflix in the form of Mank – his first movie since 2014’s Gone Girl – a biopic based on the behind-the-scenes controversy of one of the greatest movies of all time in Citizen Kane and it already appears as if Fincher’s work is getting a lot of potential awards buzz. Netflix is taking its hunt for awards seriously, so expect them to look for more films like this from Fincher over the next four years, along with a focus on more popular series that’ll have longer legs.

Last Updated: