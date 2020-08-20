Netflix is testing a Shuffle feature

Ever logged into Netflix and thought that you didn’t know what to watch? Personally, this is not something I have experienced as I am so far behind on my backlog of things to watch that there is generally always something for me to view when I have the time to finally sit down.

But if this is your dilemma, then you’re in luck as Netflix is working on a feature that will just choose something randomly for you to watch. Rather than just pick something out of the blue from its collection of titles though, Netflix will reportedly use algorithms that will pick movies or series based on things you have previously viewed in your profile. So hopefully when you and your family aren’t quite able to agree on something to watch for the night, it will be able to at least choose something that matches your tastes.

According to Variety, Netflix is already testing this feature and looking for what names to call it, including things like “Shuffle Play” and “Play Something”. It would be interesting to see how he company builds on this feature and allowing you to choose between a random movie or series, perhaps choosing from within a genre given on the mood of the day and won’t just pick some random episode in a series and thereby ruin things for you if you haven’t been watching from the start.

The feature is so far being tested only on TV devices for now in select countries, though will more than likely make its way to other apps as well as Netflix perfects it. So if you are looking for something new to watch and not so sure what to try, this feature may soon be able to help you.

