Netflix’s Chilling Adventures of Sabrina will cast its last spell in season 4

Sometimes trying to be a good witch in a terrible world can only get you so far, and for Netflix’s Chilling Adventures of Sabrina series, it appears it will soon be casting its last spell. Variety reported the news after showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa made the announcement that the upcoming fourth season of the show is set to be the last of the series. Though he promised that it will end on quite a high note:

Working on ‘Chilling Adventures of Sabrina’ has been an incredible honour from day one. The cast, beginning with Kiernan as everyone’s favourite teen witch, has been an absolute joy. I am beyond thankful to the crew, writers, editors, assistants, and everyone for pouring so much love into this dark dream of a show. I’m also grateful to our partners at Netflix, Warner Bros., Berlanti Television and Archie Comics for letting us tell the story we wanted to tell, the way we wanted to tell it. We can’t wait for everyone to see Part Four

The show’s Twitter account also released several images from the upcoming final part:

It all comes down to one last Chilling Adventure. Our final chapter is coming later this year. Coven forever. 🖤 pic.twitter.com/T0jkwAc1wJ July 9, 2020

Based on the popular Archie comic and originally set to be a companion piece to CW’s Riverdale series, the show has proven popular with many viewers as it portrayed a darker version of the character than many are familiar with. A dark tone that the series will apparently be taking even further as Eldritch Terrors will descend upon Greendale and see the covens fighting against each other.

I personally haven’t watched The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina beyond its first season, but I do think that bringing it to an end after four seasons is a good idea. Too many shows outstay their welcome and by bringing this series to an end before it starts to dip is the best thing for fans. Though you may also argue that the Archie comics franchises could be on the decline already, as fellow Riverdale spinoff Katy Keene has also been cancelled after just one season.

