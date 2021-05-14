Netflix’s Masters of the Universe: Revelation arrives on July 23, first images released

Nostalgia’s a hell of a drug, but when done right, it helps create a very healthy high! Also, don’t do drugs, kids. Winner’s don’t do drugs. Unless they’re super-drugs, then they super-win. Anyway, Netflix struck gold a few years ago when it revived She-Ra, putting a modern spin on it and creating one of the best animated series of all time. One of, the best is still Voltron: Legendary Defender which is another update of a classic series.

There are those people, who scoffed at She-Ra when it came out, completely ignoring the show’s excellent storytelling which made an admittedly lame 1980s animated toy commercial much better by adding some real heart to the mix. Seriously, have you gone back and watched 1980s She-Ra? Terrible stuff, it’s only redeeming feature being that it inspired the much better Netflix remake.

Anyway, for those of you who regularly rant and rave about hot dog mouths in animation, good news! Netflix has shown off the first images for Masters of the Universe: Revelation, which will have a release date of July 23 on Netflix. It’ll be a five episode season, which has cinematic shared universe originator Kevin Smith helming the series as showrunner.

This He-Man series will pick up where the original left off, as He-Man’s last battle with Skeletor has left the planet of Eternia buggered to the 11th degree. It’s up to Teela to gather Eternia’s greatest heroes, and recover the missing Sword of Power. The voice cast sounds pretty good as well, as Mark Hamill (Star Wars) will play Skeletor, Chris Wood (Supergirl) plays He-Man/Prince Adam, and Stephen Root (Office Space) will voice He-Man’s totally brave battle-cat Cringer.

“Narratively our show is set up as the next episode in the legacy ‘80s animated series that aired from 1983-1985,” Smith said in a press release.

This is a continuation of that story. We’re playing with the original mythology and characters, and revisiting and digging deeper into some of the unresolved storylines. Visually we also made the conscious decision to lean into the MASTERS OF THE UNIVERSE line of toys for inspiration as well. Mattel owns this entire vast library of that artwork, so right away we wanted the show to open with classic pieces of that artwork. Mattel has been committed to this look since they first started as a toy line in the ’80s, and now we’re leaning into it and honoring it.

And yes, there will be toys. Looking at this muscular He-Man, whose mighty nipples can barely be contained by a leather harness of power!

