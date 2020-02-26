Netflix’s official synopsis for its first Transformers: War for Cybertron film teases the robot war we’ve been waiting for

I haven’t really enjoyed the Transformers movie series. While I have always appreciated the incredible CGI and action between the robots, I always felt that the stupid humans kept impeding all the fun. Which is partly why I was excited about the start of the recent Bumblebee film which showcased a small scene set on Cybertron and reminded me of how fun it is if the Transformers are just left on their own and free from their human counterparts and terrible screenwriters (Bumblebee excluded, obviously).

Which is why I am excited for Hasbro and Netflix’s planned trilogy of films which will not only be set almost exclusively on Cybertron but also be animated, the way that probably these transforming robots are best meant to be shown. Netflix has now released an official synopsis for the first chapter in the trilogy titled Transformers: War for Cybertron Trilogy: Siege giving us some indication of what to expect from the conflict between the Autobots and Decepticons and exactly the treat fans are in for:

TRANSFORMERS: WAR FOR CYBERTRON TRILOGY: SIEGE begins in the final hours of the devastating civil war between the Autobots and Decepticons. The war that has torn apart their home planet of Cybertron is at a tipping point. Two leaders, Optimus Prime and Megatron, both want to save their world and unify their people, but only on their own terms. In an attempt to end the conflict, Megatron is forced to consider using the Allspark, the source of all life and power on Cybertron, to “reformat” the Autobots, thus “unifying” Cybertron. Outnumbered, outgunned, and under SIEGE, the battle-weary Autobots orchestrate a desperate series of counterstrikes on a mission that, if everything somehow goes right, will end with an unthinkable choice: kill their planet in order to save it.

Clunky name aside, I like the sound of that and especially the decent use of the Allspark to reformat the “Autobots”, something which sounds like a much better idea than the use of the Allspark as a McGuffin in all the live-action films. If only the trilogy can steer clear of silly dialogue and an Optimus Prime that doesn’t need to be brought back to life yet again, we should be in for a good ride and great robot action that doesn’t destroy brain cells too.

