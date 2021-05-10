Netflix’s Spanish action thriller Xtreme teases brutal and bloody revenge

I’m on a bit of a Spanish kick on Netflix at the moment. It started with The Innocent the week before last and I binged it over the course of the weekend, if you enjoy twisty crime thrillers then you shouldn’t sleep on this, it’s fantastic. Just how much I enjoyed that prompted me to finally get started properly on Money Heist, which people have been raving about for quite some time, and I’m quite enjoying it so far. And now I’ve got my next piece of Spanish entertainment lined up – the action thriller Xtreme.

It’s a terrible title (in Spanish it’s Xtremo) for what looks like a bloody good time, with emphasis on bloody, if the teaser trailer is anything to go by. Teo García stars as Max, a hitman who’s out for revenge against the man responsible for the death of his father and son – and that man is his very own brother, Luc (Óscar Jaenada). To get to his brother, Max starts carving a violent path through his henchmen in order to get Luc to face him once and for all.

The official plot synopsis is as follows:

Two years after the murder of his son and father, a retired hitman plots his revenge against the murderer: his own brother.

Well that’s certainly short and sweet, let’s take a look:

We don’t really get to see much, but I definitely love the look and style of this teaser. This is going to be a brutal and bloody revenge flick, and one that looks like it’ll be a lot of fun to watch.

What do you think?

Xtreme will premiere on Netflix on 4 June. It’s directed by Daniel Benmayor (Tracers), with Ivan Ledesma writing the script that’s based on Teo García and Genaro Rodriguez’s story, and it also stars Óscar Casas, Andrea Duro, Luis Zahera, Sergio Peris-Mencheta, and Juan Diego.

Last Updated: