Netflix’s We Can Be Heroes getting a sequel

Superheroes have been a big draw at the box office for many years and now it appears that they are proving to be a big hit for streaming serving Netflix too. Except only of the junior variety in the form of Robert Rodriguez’ We Can Be Heroes. The film is a follow up to 2005’s The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl and stars Pedro Pascal, Prianka Chopra and more adult actors as grown-up versions of the superheroes from that film. The primary focus this time around though is a young cast playing the offspring of these older superheroes, coming together to form a superhero team-up of their own and save the day when their parents get captured by mysterious alien beings.

It all sounds rather crazy and the film leans heavily into the kid’s territory with cheap and colourful visual effects and lots of childish humour. But it’s also a formula that appears to have worked as Rodriguez has revealed that not only have a reported 44 million households watched the movie around the world since it released a month ago but that We Can Be Heroes will be getting a sequel too:

44 MILLION FAMILIES will have suited up for WE CAN BE HEROES in its first 4 weeks!! And… BREAKING NEWS: The Heroics are coming back for round two! I’m in full development of the sequel with @Netflix! pic.twitter.com/swFm7xWIC7 — Robert Rodriguez (@Rodriguez) January 4, 2021

Rodriguez is a diverse filmmaker known for his many visually ambitious projects and often quite violent action films like the El Mariachi franchise. However, he also has a love of making very striking films for kids as he has done before with The Spy Kids films and aforementioned Sharkboy and Lavagirl and it’s these movies that are giving him his biggest successes from an audience numbers perspective as can be seen with We Can Be Heroes.

Rodriguez is also involved with Disney on the recently announced The Mandalorian spin-off, The Book of Boba Fett, as a producer and some direction, but it appears he still has plenty of time to put together the script and prepare a shoot for another We Can be Heroes film. The timing will need to be important on this project considering how fast kids grow up. He is a busy man at the moment but with his different projects finding a lot of success, why not?

