Neve Campbell in talks to return for Scream 5

Continuity is not something many horror movie sequels are too worried about, with most sequels happily changing details about their characters, reversing certain deaths or even just pretending previous iterations didn’t exist entirely in the hope of trying to keep a franchise going. For the upcoming Scream 5, it appears the filmmakers are wanting to remain quite faithful to the late-Wes Craven’s vision for those first films and in order to try and make this sequel faithful more authentic, they want to bring back Neve Campbell.

The actress revealed the news to Rotten Tomatoes that the film’s directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett want to respect Craven’s films as much as possible and to do so would like to have Campbell’s Sidney Prescott face off against another mystery Ghostface yet again.

We’re having conversations – I have been approached about it. The timing’s a bit challenging because of COVID. You know, we only started the conversation maybe a month and a half ago, so it’s going to take some time to figure out how it’s all going to work out…. We’re negotiating, so we’ll see. The two directors wrote me a very touching letter about Wes Craven and how he was such an inspiration to them and how they really want to honour him, and that meant a great, great deal to me. So, we’ll see. Hopefully, we can all see eye to eye on the project and find a way to make it. I’m so grateful for these films… I love Sidney Prescott. It’s always fun for me to step back in her shoes, and it’s always fun for me to see the cast come back and make one of these films again and try to make another good one.

Ultimately, one of the big highlights of the first Scream films was the way it was able to make fun of other horror movie clichés and with many different horror franchises popping up since those films; Scream 5 can look to find a way to poke fun at the industry once again, while still remaining true to their own brand of thrills and chills.

Last Updated: