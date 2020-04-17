New Artemis Fowl trailer sets a June release date on Disney+

When Disney decided to rejigger their release schedule as a result of COVID-19, one of the big surprises that they made was to no longer release their hopeful big new franchise starter Artemis Fowl in theatres but rather directly to their Disney+ streaming service. It was a strange move for a film with a big budget, but perhaps also an indication that Disney realised it was never going to be a blockbuster like the Marvel movies and would perhaps be more suited to the young families that form part of Disney’s target market.

One thing Disney didn’t do when they announced they were going to bring Artemis Fowl to Disney+ though was actually tell us when it would be coming. That release date has finally been revealed in the best way possible: With a brand new trailer detailing a June 12 debut.

To be fair, this movie still doesn’t look all that impressive and perhaps Disney has dodged a bullet here by releasing it to Disney+ and avoiding a box office bomb after the first trailer was not well received. Sure, there is a lot to like about some of the fantastical elements and scope of the film, but I just don’t quite think it’s getting its tone right on what type of movie it wants to be. Those fans who have read the source material are not too impressed by many of the changes Disney has made with this adaptation.

Hopefully, it is a success for Disney and allows them to adapt the other seven books on which this movie is based. This first Artemis Fowl film is directed by Kenneth Branagh and stars Colin Farrell, Judi Dench, Nonso Anozie, and Josh Gad alongside a crop of new talents such as Ferdia Shaw and Lara McDonnell. It’s the kind of movie that shouldn’t fail based just on the talent alone. Let’s hope it doesn’t.

Last Updated: