New on Netflix: June 2021

There’s a lot of new and interesting movies and series coming to Netflix this month, but I am by far the most excited for Sweet Tooth. Honestly, if you’re only going to watch one thing this month, it should be that.

Original Titles

2 June 2021

Carnaval – Netflix Original Film

After a breakup, an influencer takes her friends on a free trip to Bahia’s vibrant Carnival, where she learns life’s not just about social media likes.

3 June 2021

Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Eternal The Movie: Part 1 / Part 2 – Netflix Original Film

Creator’s File: GOLD – Netflix Original Series

Comedian Ryuji Akiyama satirizes top “creators” in Japan with a deadpan, unerring eye for humor, with help from some surprising celebrity guest stars.

Summertime: Season 2 – Netflix Original Series

It’s summer again and while many relationships have changed in the past year, these friends are realizing some attractions are impossible to resist.

When a dark power enshrouds the Earth after a total solar eclipse, the scattered Sailor Guardians must reunite to bring light back into the world.

Dancing Queens – Netflix Original Film

The story centers around Dylan Pettersson (Molly Nutley), a 23 year old girl from a small island in the Swedish archipelago with big dancing aspirations. When she’s talked into cleaning at the struggling drag club Queens, the club’s star dancer and choreographer (Fredrik Quinones) accidentally discovers Dylan’s talent. She desperately wants to be a part of the show, but she’s a girl – and it’s a drag show. However, where there’s a will, there’s a way.

Alan Saldaña: Locked Up – Netflix Original Comedy Specials

Mexican comedian Alan Saldaña is back, poking gentle fun at himself and parceling advice, especially about how to stay married and how to be parents.

4 June 2021

Sweet Tooth – Netflix Original Series

On a perilous adventure across a post-apocalyptic world, a lovable boy who’s half-human and half-deer searches for a new beginning with a gruff protector.

Read our Sweet Tooth review.

Feel Good: Season 2 – Netflix Original Series

As Mae tries to reconnect with George — and herself — after her relapse, she begins to realize she’ll have to face her past in order to move forward.

Trippin’ with the Kandasamys – Netflix Original Film

To rekindle their marriages, best friends-turned-in-laws Shanthi and Jennifer plan a couples’ getaway. But it comes with all kinds of surprises.

Sweet & Sour – Netflix Original Film

Faced with real-world opportunities and challenges, a couple endures the highs and lows of trying to make a long-distance relationship survive.

Xtreme – Netflix Original Film

In this fast-paced and action-packed thriller, a retired hitman — along with his sister and a troubled teen — takes revenge on his lethal stepbrother.

Breaking Boundaries: The Science of Our Planet – Netflix Original documentaries

Breaking Boundaries follows the scientific journey of world-renowned scientist Professor Johan Rockström. It tells the story of the most important scientific discovery of our time – that humanity has pushed Earth beyond the boundaries that have kept our planet stable for 10,000 years, since the dawn of civilisation.

Human: The World Within – Netflix Original documentaries

Cutting-edge science and captivating personal stories collide in this illuminating docuseries about the incredible workings of the human body.

5 June 2021

Kitty Love: An Homage to Cats – Netflix Original documentaries

“Documentary filmmakers capture the daily lives, routines and adventures of a group of Dutch cats — from the cute, to the curious.

9 June 2021

Fresh, Fried & Crispy – Netflix Original Series

Passionate about food and ready for fun, critic Daym Drops drops in on America’s smokin’ hot spots for the best, freshest takes on fried food.

Awake – Netflix Original Film

After a global event wipes out humanity’s ability to sleep, a troubled ex-soldier fights to save her family as society and her mind spiral into chaos.

Tragic Jungle – Netflix Original Film

To escape an arranged marriage, a woman flees into the depths of the Mayan jungle, where untamed nature merges the human and the supernatural.

10 June 2021

Locombianos – Netflix Original Series

Four of Colombia’s funniest and bawdiest comedians perform before a post-quarantine audience hungry for their stories.

11 June 2021

Lupin: Part 2 – Netflix Original Series

Pursued by Hubert and his henchmen, Assane scrambles to find Raoul and wins an unlikely new ally as he draws up a grand plan to reveal Hubert’s crimes.

Skater Girl – Netflix Original Kids & Family

When a teen in rural India discovers a life-changing passion for skateboarding, she faces a rough road as she follows her dream to compete.

Wish Dragon – Netflix Original Kids & Family

Longing to reconnect with his childhood best friend, resourceful teen Din meets a charming wish-granting dragon who shows him the magic of possibilities.

Trese – Netflix Original Anime

Set in a Manila where mythical creatures of Philippine folklore hide amongst humans, Alexandra Trese goes head-to-head with a criminal underworld.

14 -17 June 2021

Elite Short Stories: Guzmán Caye Rebe – Netflix Original Series

One of three miniseries set in the summer before school resumes at Las Encinas.

Elite Short Stories: Nadia Guzmán – Netflix Original Series

One of three miniseries set in the summer before school resumes at Las Encinas.

Elite Short Stories: Omar Ander Alexis – Netflix Original Series

Now in remission, Ander is set on spending his summer helping Alexis, his chemo partner, go through treatment.

Elite Short Stories: Carla Samuel – Netflix Original Series

One of three miniseries set in the summer before school resumes at Las Encinas.

Elite: Season 4 – Netflix Original Series

A strict principal and four new students arrive at Las Encinas, bringing an onslaught of romantic entanglements, intense rumors and a fresh mystery.

15 June 2021

Workin’ Moms: Season 5 – Netflix Original Series

Four new moms juggle separation, dating, working and raising kids in the fifth season of this wince-inducing comedy.

Headspace: Unwind Your Mind – Netflix Original documentaries

Choose your own meditation, wind-down exercise and sleep story via this interactive portal presented in association with Headspace Studios.

Rhyme Time Town: Season 2 – Netflix Original Kids & Family

Best friends Daisy and Cole are back for more musical fun and adventure with their nursery rhyme pals, solving problems with teamwork and creativity!

16 June 2021

Penguin Town – Netflix Original documentaries

In a picturesque South African town, an eclectic group of endangered penguins flock together to find mates, raise a family and mix with the locals.

Silver Skates – Netflix Original Film

On the frozen rivers and canals of St. Petersburg, a petty thief on skates warms the heart of an aristocrat’s daughter as forces try to keep them apart.

17 June 2021

Black Summer: Season 2 – Netflix Original Series

Winter comes with cold-blooded new challenges during the zombie apocalypse as frantic scavengers and violent militias battle the dead and desperate.

Katla – Netflix Original Series

A year after a subglacial volcano erupts, mysterious elements from prehistoric times emerge from the melting ice, bringing unforeseen consequences.

The Gift: Season 3 – Netflix Original Series

Seeking to reach her daughter Aden, Atiye faces a wrenching dilemma as dark forces attempt to harness Aden’s cosmic powers to bring about destruction.

Hospital Playlist: Season 2 – Netflix Original Series

It’s another season of extraordinary days for the doctors and patients inside a hospital, where birth, death and everything in between coexist.

18 June 2021

Fatherhood – Netflix Original Film

After the sudden death of his wife, a new father (Kevin Hart) takes on the toughest job in the world: parenthood. Based on a true story of loss and love.

The Rational Life – Netflix Original Series

“Always one to choose reason over emotion, a woman struggles when she’s drawn to two very different men, while also navigating unfairness at work.”

The World’s Most Amazing Vacation Rentals – Netflix Original Series

On a budget, ready to splurge or just need someplace new? Three travelers visit short-term rentals around the globe and share tips for terrific stays.

Jagame Thandhiram – Netflix Original Film

When a clever, carefree gangster is recruited to help an overseas crime lord take down a rival, he is caught off guard by the moral dilemmas that follow.

19 June 2021

Nevertheless – Netflix Original Series

She doesn’t believe in love but still wants a relationship. He thinks relationships are a bother but wants to flirt. Can they both get what they want?

22 June 2021

This Is Pop – Netflix Original documentaries

Unfamiliar histories take center stage as hitmakers themselves — from ABBA to T-Pain — explore dimensions of pop music you never knew existed.

23 June 2021

Too Hot to Handle: Season 2 – Netflix Original Series

A new season brings more gorgeous singles together in paradise to see who can give up sex to win the $100,000 grand prize.

Good on Paper – Netflix Original Film

When a stand-up comic and aspiring actress meet-cutes with a wealthy Ivy League grad working in finance, he almost seems too good to be true.

The House of Flowers: The Movie – Netflix Original Film

The De La Mora siblings concoct a mischievous plan to break into their old family home to retrieve a hidden treasure of significant importance.

Murder by the Coast – Netflix Original documentaries

In 1999, teen Rocío Wanninkhof is murdered. Her mother’s ex-partner, Dolores Vázquez, is suspected. Did she do it? A second victim reveals the truth.

24 June 2021

The Naked Director: Season 2 – Netflix Original Series

Now known as “the emperor of porn,” Toru Muranishi aims for even loftier heights, but his growing ego and ambitions may spell his downfall.

Sisters on Track – Netflix Original documentaries

Three young homeless sisters in Brooklyn fight against the odds and their circumstances to find hope, belonging and a brighter future.

Godzilla Singular Point – Netflix Original Anime

Brought together by a mysterious song, a grad student and an engineer lead the fight against an unimaginable force that may spell doom for the world.

25 June 2021

The A List: Season 2 – Netflix Original Series

A group of teens find their friendship and courage tested on a mysterious island where the dead never die.

Sex/Life – Netflix Original Series

A suburban mother of two takes a fantasy-charged trip down memory lane that sets her very married present on a collision course with her wild-child past.

28 June 2021

The Seven Deadly Sins: Dragon’s Judgement – Netflix Original Anime

While Meliodas absorbs the Commandments so he can become the Demon King and save Elizabeth, Ban roams through purgatory to save his captain’s soul.

29 June 2021

Black Lightning: Season 4 – Netflix Original Series

Wracked with guilt, Jefferson vows to leave his hero days behind. But new threats to Freeland — and metas — draw all the Pierces back into the fray.

30 June 2021

America: The Motion Picture – Netflix Original Film

In this wildly tongue-in-cheek animated revisionist history, a chainsaw-wielding George Washington assembles a team of rabble rousers — including beer-loving bro Sam Adams, famed scientist Thomas Edison, acclaimed horseman Paul Revere, and a very pissed off Geronimo — to defeat Benedict Arnold and King James in the American Revolution. Who will win? No one knows, but you can be sure of one thing: these are not your father’s Founding… uh, Fathers.

Prime Time – Netflix Original Film

On New Year’s Eve 1999, an armed man enters a TV studio during a broadcast, takes the host hostage and makes one demand: to give a message live on air.

Sophie: A Murder in West Cork – Netflix Original documentaries

This true crime series is based on the murder of Sophie Toscan du Plantier, a French woman found dead near her West Cork holiday home.

COMING SOON June 2021

Jiva! – Netflix Original Series

A street dancer juggling a dead-end job, family duties and a rocky love life realizes her moves are her ticket out of her working-class Durban township.

Ray – Netflix Original Series

From a satire to a psychological thriller, four short stories from celebrated auteur and writer Satyajit Ray are adapted for the screen in this series.

So Not Worth It – Netflix Original Series

After coming to Korea for different purposes, students from all over the world live and learn together as residents of an international dormitory.

Ali & Ratu Ratu Queens – Netflix Original Film

After his father’s passing, a teenager sets out for New York in search of his estranged mother and soon finds love and connection in unexpected places.

Record of Ragnarok – Netflix Original Anime

As the gods weigh the fate of humanity, a lone valkyrie proposes a final battle pitting 13 gods against 13 mortal champions. Based on the manga.

Licensed Titles

Glitch: Season 3 – 6/1/2021

A police officer in a small country town finds his life turned upside down when six recently deceased residents return from the dead in perfect health.

Riverdale: Season 4 – 6/1/2021

Archie, Betty, Jughead and Veronica tackle being teenagers in a town that is rife with sinister happenings and blood-thirsty criminals.

Arrow: Season 8 – 6/1/2021

After mastering the skill of archery on a deserted island, multi-millionaire playboy Oliver Queen returns to his city to take on the vigilante persona of Arrow to fight crime and corruption.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta: Season 3 & 4 – 6/1/2021

The Atlanta housewives continue to live their fabulous lives in Georgia’s capital city in this incarnation of the popular reality TV franchise. Relationships, a staple of the `Real Housewives’ shows, take centre stage as usual as the ladies’ love lives experience ups and downs. The sassy women’s entrepreneurial spirits are also in full bloom as they juggle their personal and professional lives, along with their busy personal calendars.

The Flash: Season 6 – 6/1/2021

Barry Allen, a forensic scientist with the Central City police force, is struck by lightning in a freak accident. When he wakes up after nine months, he discovers that he can achieve great speeds.

Supergirl: Season 5 – 6/1/2021

The fifth season of the American television series Supergirl, which is based on the DC Comics character Kara Zor-El / Supergirl, premiered on The CW on October 6, 2019, and consisted of 19 episodes. It is set in the Arrowverse, sharing continuity with the other television series of the franchise.

Kim’s Convenience: Season 5 – 6/2/2021

While running a convenience store in Toronto, members of a Korean-Canadian family deal with customers, each other and the evolving world around them.

Vikings: Season 6 – Part A – 6/5/2021

The sixth and final season of the historical drama television series Vikings premiered on December 4, 2019, on History in Canada. … The season focuses on King Bjorn’s reign over Kattegat, Ivar’s adventures in Rus’ and Wessex, and Ubbe’s expeditions to Iceland and North America (Greenland and Canada).

